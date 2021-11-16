National Epilepsy Day 2021: Causes & Symptoms

On 17th November, 2021, India observes the National Epilepsy Day, the above day helps create awareness about the disease. Epilepsy is a medical condition of the brain, it results in untimely seizures or fits.

The World Health Organization has described the epilepsy as a chronic non communicable disease of the brain, which has been characterized by the recurrent seizures.

The World Health Organization has reported nearing to 50 million people across the world suffering from epilepsy. The above disease has been considered as one of the most common neurological diseases globally. About 80% of people having epilepsy live in low and middle income nations. Hence, it becomes all the more significant to make individuals aware of the condition and it helps reduce the number of individuals affected.

When it comes to statistics, 1 in 100 tend to develop this disorder and it is very common, mostly among the young children as well as old people. The epilepsy foundation of India has started the nationwide campaign to reduce the prevalence of this disease in the nation.

Given below is the list of causes and symptoms of epilepsy

Causes

• Brain damage from prenatal as well as prenatal injury

• Brain infections

• Congenital abnormalities

• Stroke and brain tumors

• Head injury/accidents

• Prolonged high fever during the childhood

Symptoms

• Loss of consciousness

• Sudden twitching (uncontrollable jerking motions of both, arms and legs)

• Tingling sensation (feeling of pricking needles or pins) in legs or arms

• Stiffness in muscles of legs or arms or face.

• What you can do, if an individual has a seizure

Some of the steps to be followed by the epilepsy patients

• Take the epilepsy medications regularly as advised by the doctor, even though you may not have seizured.

• Do not discontinue the medication without the doctor's advice

• The patients must consult your doctor while talking any other medication in order to avoid possible side effects or any other complications.

• Do not drink alcohol as it may provoke seizure.