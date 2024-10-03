NAVIGATING MENTAL EXHAUSTION: HOW TO GET PAST RECURRING BURNOUTS

Imagine a person is driving a car where the accelerator is stuck down, and the fuel tank is emptying faster than they can fill it. The speed may seem thrilling, and it may seem like one is reaching their location faster, but in reality, they are running out of fuel and heading towards a halt in the middle of the road. This is what burnout looks like.

Today, when hustling and going beyond one’s capabilities is being glorified, burnout is not merely a catchphrase anymore. It has now reached the extent of permeating into the lives of working individuals at a mass level. From this perspective, it is almost paradoxical that the more we chase success, the further we move away from our happiness.

DEFINING BURNOUT

Burnout is commonly regarded as just another form of tiredness but it is much more intricate. Burnout, a term that was first used by Herbert Freudenberger in the 1970s, is the severe emotional and physical depletion resulting from prolonged stress particularly related to work (Freudenberger, 1974). When we feel burnt out, it is not just that we are tired but it can encompass symptoms like feeling exhausted, lack of interest, emotional numbness, irritability and even physical symptoms like headaches and stomach issues. Burnout does not simply resolve with having a day off or taking a short break. It creates a mark that has to be purposefully erased.

At its core, burnout is a triad of symptoms: exhaustion, cynicism (or depersonalisation) and a diminished sense of personal accomplishment. When the above three horsemen are repeated, the people end up developing or aggravating severe mental health issues such as anxiety and depression. Burnouts that are recurring are evidence that this cycle of overexertion and under-recovery has become part of the individual’s life pattern.

THE ANATOMY OF RECURRING BURNOUTS

Burnout happens when a person pushes themselves to the limit because the idea that hard work is the only way to succeed has become so ingrained in our society that people feel convinced that they would feel much better if only they get back to work. They even deny their bodies the much-needed rest. But that is like putting a band-aid over a bullet wound. It creates a pattern: tiredness is cured temporarily, and the real problem remains unresolved, leading to yet another bout of burnout.

On an individual level, perfectionism and high personal standards often drive people to push themselves beyond their limits, leaving little room for recovery. Individuals who struggle with setting boundaries or feel guilty about taking breaks are particularly susceptible to recurring burnout.

Psychologists Lazarus and Folkman (1984) suggested that burnout arises when the demands of the situation surpass the resources available to handle them. Our culture and society are heavily involved in this, especially in places like India, where working tirelessly is worn as a badge of honour. For instance, IT professionals often work under strict deadlines with minimal psychological support, leading to long-term exhaustion.

BREAKING THE BURNOUT CYCLE: PRACTICAL STEPS TO REGAIN YOUR SPARK

1. Identify the Triggers: The Burnout Detective

In breaking the burnout cycle, the first critical step is to recognize what may be causing one to burnout. Maslach & Leiter (2003) highlighted six areas that contribute to burnout:

- Work load – The amount of work you have and the resources available to do it

- Control - How much autonomy you have at work

- Rewards – Recognition and external rewards you receive

- Fairness – How fairly you feel treated at work

- Community – The quality of social relationships at work

- Values​ – The alignment of personal and organisational values

Envision yourself as a detective in your own life investigating these areas in your life and at the end of the day make a mental note of what may have stressed you out, how it made you feel and if there were any specific events that triggered it.

2. Establish Boundaries: Your Personal Fortress

Setting boundaries is similar to building a fortress to safeguard your time and energy. Define your work hours, and understand that it is okay to say no to additional tasks when your plate is full. Communicate these boundaries to colleagues and clients to ensure they respect your time. Turn off your notifications when work hours are over to disconnect and focus on personal time.

3. Create a Supportive Community: The Power of Togetherness



Colleagues who actively support each other can help buffer the stressors that lead to burnout. Research shows that social support correlates with increased job satisfaction and reduced burnout (Viswesvaran et al., 1999; Cohen & Wills, 1985). Identify individuals on whom you can rely for support. Further, cultivate positive relationships by initiating conversations with people, expressing gratitude, celebrating achievements and fostering communication by encouraging feedback and sharing challenges. These can create a ripple effect of support and also make it easier for you to seek help and delegate tasks when feeling overwhelmed.

4. Incorporate Self-Care: The Fuel for Your Mental Engine

Self-care is like the fuel that keeps your engine running. Integrating daily recovery activities into your routine can greatly improve mental health. Think of the idea “I did so much for my work and my relationships today, what is something that I can do for myself?”.

Find an activity that you enjoy, like evening walk after dinner, reading a book or listening to your favourite song and singing along. Self-care can look different for different individuals. A part of self-care is also practicing self-compassion. Being kind to yourself during difficult times, and recognizing that you are trying your best can relieve the burden of self-criticism.

5. Embrace Mindfulness: The Art of Being Present

Mindfulness is the practice of staying in the present moment with awareness of our thoughts, feelings and bodily sensations, without judging them. Research has shown that these practices can reduce our stress, improve emotional regulation and promote relaxation. One can spend a few minutes each day focusing on their breathing or engaging in mindfulness exercises. Several apps like Headspace and Calm or YouTube guided videos can help you practice these

6. Redefine Productivity: The Personal Compass

Most people end up burning out as a result of always wanting to be productive. But constantly striving for similar output from ourselves creates an unrealistic pressure on an individual. Instead, redefining success and productivity by how well you are doing and how far you have come can relieve that pressure. Reflect on what makes you valuable beyond work, set realistic goals, and celebrate small wins to define how productive you are being.

REMEMBER: BURNOUT IS NOT A PERMANENT STATE

Living with burnout can seem distressing and overwhelming, but it truly is not a permanent state. Just like a car can be refuelled, one can also refuel their mental tank when they feel like it is being emptied out. By recognising signs early and making conscious choices, and even seeking professional help like counseling services, anybody can break free from this constant loop of burning out. It is important to remember that burnout is not a personal failure but rather a sign from one’s mind and body that something needs to shift.

(This article is authored by By Surbhi Sharma, Counselling Psychologist, NMIMS HYDERABAD)