Neurogrit Gold Opens New Avenues for Parkinson's Disease Treatment

Patanjali's Research Published in the International Wiley's publication journal CNS Neuroscience & Therapeutics

Neurogrit Gold is a Unique Blend of Traditional Ayurveda and Modern Science – Acharya Balkrishna

National/Haridwar, June 9 : Novel research conducted by Patanjali's scientists on C. elegans confirms that the Ayurvedic formulation Neurogrit Gold not only helps improve memory loss caused by Parkinson's disease, but it also increases the lifespan; however, it does not hamper the growth and progeny of these organisms. This exemplary study has been published in the world-renowned Wiley's publication journal, CNS Neuroscience & Therapeutics.

On this occasion, Acharya Balkrishna stated that In Parkinson's disease, not only does a person suffer mentally, but their social interactions also shrink significantly. But is there a way for such individuals to recover and resume their daily activities independently? Yes, indeed, it is possible!

Acharya Ji further stated that Neurogrit Gold is a remarkable fusion of our ancient wisdom, Ayurveda and modern science. This research demonstrates that if natural herbs are analyzed through a scientific lens, they can bring revolutionary solutions to modern-day health challenges. Neurogrit Gold is a composition of natural herbs like Jyotishmati and Giloy, along with traditional Ayurvedic Bhasma such as Ekangveer Ras, Moti Pishti, Rajat Bhasma, Vasant Kusumakar Ras, and Rasraj Ras, all of which are considered beneficial for neurological disorders.

Dr. Anurag Varshney, Vice-President and Chief Scientist of Patanjali Research Foundation, stated that this is the first time that a novel experiment has been conducted on C. elegans using an Ayurvedic formulation. The results are not only exciting for the scientific community but also hold great promise for human health in the future.

He further added that Dopamine is a crucial neurotransmitter and hormone in our brain that controls bodily functions and movements. However, when dopamine fails to perform its assigned work, our body starts to tremble, and people usually forget those simpler tasks as well that we were used to doing perfectly. This phase is known as Parkinson's disease. Neurogrit Gold helped in reducing oxidative stress levels in the organisms while enhancing gene expression of pink-1 and pdr-1, which are responsible for mitochondrial autophagy and gene expression of cat-2, which is responsible for dopamine synthesis.

To know more about this robust, groundbreaking research, click on the link below:

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/cns.70401

DOI: https://doi.org/10.1111/cns.70401