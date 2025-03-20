Live
- SC Collegium recommends elevation of 8 judicial officers as Gujarat HC judges
- Madras HC directs ED not to proceed with probe against TASMAC till March 25
- India's energy efficiency above global average: RBI bulletin
- BMW Group India to hike prices by up to 3 pc from April 1
- Google Pixel 9a Launched: Price in India and Key Features
- World Sparrow Day 2025: Theme, History, Significance, and Celebration Ideas
- AP Home Minister Anitha announces plans to fill police jobs
- Meta AI Expands to Europe with Limited Features
- After Mumbai, Pune RTO cracks down on Ola Electric stores; 36 e-scooters seized
- International Day of Happiness 2025: Spreading Positivity and Joy
NIMHANS, Armed Forces Medical Services tie up to boost well-being of defense personnel
The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Armed Forces Medical Services
New Delhi: The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Armed Forces Medical Services, to improve the mental well-being of the defense personnel, the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.
The MoU will foster collaborative research and training that will enhance mental health support and care for the armed forces. The collaboration between AFMS and NIMHANS will focus on strengthening mental health services, and conducting specialised training for medical personnel.
It will also develop innovative programmes to address the mental health issues faced by soldiers, sailors, airmen, their families, and dependants, the Ministry said.
The key objectives of the MoU include collaborative research, faculty exchange, and academic activities. NIMHANS, with its expertise in neuropsychiatry, will provide help in research on advanced psychiatric care and support to military personnel, addressing common issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, and depression.
“The mental health of our soldiers is as important as their physical health. This partnership with NIMHANS will ensure that our personnel receive the best possible support to cope with the challenges they face while serving our country,” said Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, in a statement.
“It is an honor to collaborate with the Armed Forces Medical Services to bring the Institute’s expertise in mental health care to the defence sector. The aim will be to provide world-class support to those who serve our nation, ensuring they receive the mental health care they deserve,” added Dr Pratima Murthy, Director of NIMHANS.
This collaborative venture is a critical step in recognising the importance of mental health for armed forces personnel and is expected to set a benchmark for similar initiatives across the country.
Both organisations are committed to providing comprehensive mental health services that contribute to the overall welfare of the armed forces.