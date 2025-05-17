Olive Hospital Marks World Hypertension Day with a Call for Regular Blood Pressure Monitoring









Hyderabad 17 th, May 2025: On the occasion of World Hypertension Day, observed every year on May 17, Olive Hospital, a trusted name in healthcare and dedicated to better health outcomes and saving lives, are reminded of the pressing need to address the growing health crisis poised by hypertension, commonly known as blood pressure, promotion of its prevention, detection and control. The theme for this year is "Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer," which highlights the very importance of precise measurement of blood pressure and its control.

Hypertension is also known as the "silent killer," and is a serious public health issue in India. It is one of the key risk factors for cardiovascular diseases, strokes, and kidney failure, and its incidence in India has reached epidemic proportions, as about 200 million adults in India suffer from it, but only around 200 million have their condition under control, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

According to a recent study published in the Journal of Human Hypertension, 22.6% of Indian adults suffer from hypertension, with 24.1% of them being men, who are affected in larger numbers than women (21.2%), and only 15% of individuals have hypertension under control.

On this occasion, Dr. Zahedullah Khan, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Olive Hospital, said, “Patients usually come to see me only after hypertension has already caused them severe complications such as heart attacks, or end-stage heart failure. What is sad is that most of the cases that come to me are those whose emergencies could have been avoided if the patient had been detected early or by regular monitoring. It is very important to take control early by checking your blood pressure regularly, don’t wait for signs. Prevention through education and ongoing care is our best weapon to save lives and safeguard hearts.”

At Olive Hospital, we see the vital importance of treating hypertension with holistic care and community participation. Our team of cardiologists, endocrinologists, nephrologists and primary care providers is committed to offering individualised treatment plans involving lifestyle changes, pharmacotherapy, and interventional therapies if required. Hypertension tends to develop without symptoms, so it's easy to ignore until it creates more catastrophic events. Hence, we urge everyone to take simple measures like having their blood pressure measured at least once every six months. Following a balanced, low-sodium diet, high potassium, remaining physically active, while smoking or consuming excessive alcohol, and controlling stress. Combined with proper medical care, when necessary, these daily practices can safely lower the risk of complications due to high blood pressure and promote a healthier and longer life.

