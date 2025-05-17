Olive Hospital Observes World Hypertension Day, Stresses Need for Regular Blood Pressure Checks

In line with World Hypertension Day, Olive Hospital marked the occasion by emphasizing the crucial role of regular blood pressure monitoring in preventing severe health complications. The hospital joined global efforts in raising awareness about hypertension—a growing health concern in India—under this year’s theme: “Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer.”

Hypertension, often dubbed the "silent killer," continues to rise at an alarming rate across the country. Recent findings from the Journal of Human Hypertension reveal that approximately 22.6% of Indian adults are affected, with men (24.1%) being more prone than women (21.2%). Yet, only 15% manage to keep the condition under control. Despite its widespread prevalence, many individuals remain unaware of their status until life-threatening events like heart attacks or kidney failure occur.

Speaking on the issue, Dr. Zahedullah Khan, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Olive Hospital, highlighted the dangers of delayed diagnosis. “Many patients only seek help after significant damage has occurred—events that could have been avoided with earlier detection,” he said. “Routine blood pressure checks and early intervention are key to preventing serious outcomes. Don’t wait for symptoms—take charge of your health now.”

Olive Hospital reaffirmed its commitment to providing comprehensive hypertension management through a multidisciplinary approach. Specialists from cardiology, nephrology, endocrinology, and general medicine collaborate to deliver tailored treatment plans that combine lifestyle modification, medication, and advanced therapies when needed.

The hospital also called upon the public to adopt proactive habits—such as checking blood pressure at least twice a year, following a heart-healthy diet low in sodium and high in potassium, exercising regularly, avoiding tobacco and alcohol, and managing stress. These steps, coupled with timely medical care, can significantly reduce the risk of complications linked to high blood pressure.