Pancreatic Cancer Survival At Just 3% In India; Doctors Call For Urgent Awareness And Early Detection

Pancreatic cancer, one of the most dangerous and fast-spreading cancers, is becoming a growing concern in India. Doctors warn that the disease is usually detected very late and treatment options have not improved much over the years. Dr Nikhil Suresh Ghadyalpatil, Director, Medical Oncology, Apollo Hospitals said that the five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer is only around 3 per cent, the lowest among all cancers.

While cancers such as breast and lung have seen better outcomes because of early detection, greater awareness, and more treatment choices, pancreatic cancer has not received the same attention. There has been no major new treatment in many years, and patients usually receive traditional chemotherapy, which offers only limited benefit.

In India, about 43 per cent of patients are diagnosed at Stage 4, when the cancer has already spread and treatment becomes very difficult. Even for patients who undergo surgery and chemotherapy, the chances of the cancer coming back are high, and survival rates remain low at around 12–15 per cent.

“Pancreatic cancer is still not well understood and not given enough attention. It is often called a neglected cancer because awareness, research, and policy support have not kept up with its increasing numbers,” Dr Nikhil said. He added that most people are unaware of the early signs. Symptoms such as continuous stomach or back pain, sudden weight loss, jaundice, loss of appetite, digestive problems, or new-onset diabetes are often ignored. “Many patients come to us only when the cancer has already spread, and by then survival chances are only about 3 per cent,” he said.

One major reason for late detection is that the pancreas is located deep inside the body, making it hard to examine through regular check-ups. The cancer also grows in a complex way that makes it harder for medicines to work well. These challenges, along with limited treatment options, lead to very high mortality.

Dr Nikhil said that pancreatic cancer needs immediate attention from government bodies, research organisations, hospitals, and funding agencies. “We need stronger teamwork between government, doctors, researchers, and patient groups. More investment in research, more clinical trials, and better tools for early detection can change the future for this cancer. At the same time, we must increase public awareness, so people recognise symptoms early and seek medical help on time,” he said. “Pancreatic cancer can no longer be ignored. With the right focus and combined effort, we can improve survival and bring hope to families.”

While not all risk factors can be avoided, Dr Nikhil also advised that a healthy lifestyle- including regular exercise, proper diabetes management, good diet, and avoiding smoking can help reduce risk.