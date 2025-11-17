PRASHO and Pfizer Collaborate to Enhance Migraine Awareness with Corporate Workshops Across Hyderabad Workplaces

To address one of the most underestimated public health challenges impacting India’s workforce productivity, the Pragyaan Sustainable Health Outcomes Foundation (PRASHO), in collaboration with Pfizer, one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, has launched a series of Migraine Awareness and Workplace Productivity workshops to be conducted across corporate organisations in Hyderabad over the coming weeks.

Migraine is not “just a” headache — it is a neurological disease that disrupts concentration, performance, and mood. According to a 2025 study by Saha and colleagues published in The Journal of Headache and Pain, migraine is the 2nd leading cause of disability worldwide, as well as the leading cause of disability among women aged 15–49 years, the core of India’s working age population. India loses 3–4% of annual productive time due to migraine, primarily from presenteeism — employees working while impaired by severe pain. Yet most individuals remain undiagnosed, under-treated, or misunderstood.

“Migraine is a significant public health issue that affects not just individuals but organisations and the economy at large. People with migraine are often misunderstood. By helping workplaces recognise the condition and support affected employees, we aim to create healthier and more empathetic work environments,” said Prof. G.V.S. Murthy, President, PRASHO.

The workshops are being led by neurologists Dr Subhash Kaul and Dr Shyam Jaiswal from KIMS Hospitals, and Dr G. V. Subbaiah Chowdhary from Yashoda Hospitals, alongside Dr GVS Murthy and PRASHO’s public-health team.

Dr. Pankaj Gupta, Sr. Director – Medical Affairs, Pfizer, India said “Migraine is a public health challenge often overlooked in India. Considered ‘common’ but frequently misdiagnosed as a headache, it affects millions of working-age adults and results in productivity loss of over 17 days per year in India. At Pfizer, we are committed to supporting a sustainable workforce by advancing awareness, early diagnosis, and innovative solutions that empower individuals and organisations with healthier, more resilient work environments.”

Dr Subhash Kaul, senior consultant neurologist at KIMS hospital, highlighted the importance of awareness in professional environments:

“Migraine is common among young employees yet often goes unrecognised and untreated, leading to avoidable illness and productivity loss. Awareness workshops help employees identify symptoms early, seek timely treatment, and learn strategies to manage attacks. Understanding the economic impact encourages organisations to support affected staff, fostering empathy, inclusion, and improved productivity.”

Dr Subbaiah Chowdhary, Senior Consultant Neurologist and Clinical Director at Yashoda Hospitals, pointed to workplace culture change: “Migraine workshops are crucial because they directly address the significant negative impact migraine has on productivity, absenteeism, and overall workplace culture. By helping employees better understand and manage their symptoms, organisations can create a more supportive and high-performing work environment.”

Dr Shyam Jaiswal, Senior Consultant Neurologist at KIMS, emphasised the need for early care: “Migraine is highly prevalent and affects individuals during their peak productive years. Multiple factors contribute to disability — pain intensity, associated symptoms, unpredictability of attacks, emotional impact, comorbidities, lack of diagnosis, undertreatment, and stigma. Migraine-related productivity loss is substantial and largely driven by presenteeism. Workplace intervention programmes with education, advocacy, and compassionate medical care can make a significant difference — improving well-being and increasing productivity at work.”

Each session includes interactive learning, coping strategies, workplace adaptation guidance, and a short anonymous survey to help HR teams understand the scale of impact within their organisations.

With this programme, PRASHO and Pfizer aim to ensure that workplaces become safer, more informed, and more inclusive spaces for people living with migraine, recognising that supporting brain health is essential for business health.

