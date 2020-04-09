Preity Zinta Shows Off How To Burn Calories In An Amazing Way

Preity is always known for her glam and charm. He mesmerized the audience of Bollywood with her ace acting skills and also stole our hearts with her winsome smile being a glamazon.

Well, we all know that Preity is always a fitness freak… As Coronavirus has made us locked down at our homes, it has become a tough task for all the weight watchers and gym addicts. But losing weight at home is also possible.

Bollywood cute doll Preity has shown an amazing way through her home exercises and made us go awe with her Instagram posts.

We Hans India have collated her exercise videos straight from her Instagram for our readers… Have a look!

This way we can all burn the calories. Nothing much to do… Take a box type thing and do as Preity did in this video. She also said that there will be many distractions but we need to concentrate our exercise part.



This is also a simpler way to burn your calories… You need to place a stick on both chairs and jump on the stick making your legs get toned. It is not that difficult as you can decide the height of the stick and place it in a comfortable manner.



So guys, follow Preity and turn your lockdown period into a best one by toning your body…