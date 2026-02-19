Ramadhan 2026: Healthy Foods to Eat, Powerful Benefits of Fasting and the Science Behind the Sacred Month

Hyderabad: Ramadhan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, holds profound spiritual significance for millions of Muslims across the world. It is a period of fasting (sawm), prayer, reflection and community. Fasting during Ramadhan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, observed from dawn (Fajr) until sunset (Maghrib), during which Muslims abstain from food, drink and other physical needs. While the primary focus is spiritual growth and self-discipline, the choices individuals make about food and hydration can greatly influence their wellbeing throughout the month.

Fasting in Ramadhan is not merely a physical act; it carries deep spiritual intention. Muslims believe the fast cleanses the soul, fosters empathy for the less fortunate and strengthens self-control. In the context of modern science, research suggests that controlled fasting can bring a number of physiological benefits when practised sensibly and combined with balanced nutrition.

Suhoor: Importance and Smart Choices

Suhoor, the pre-dawn meal, is crucial for sustaining energy levels throughout the long hours of fasting. Nutritionists recommend a meal rich in complex carbohydrates, fibre and lean proteins to provide slow-releasing energy and maintain hydration.

Whole grains such as oats, whole-wheat breads and brown rice are ideal carbohydrate sources. Foods like eggs, low-fat dairy and legumes offer protein, which helps maintain muscle and prolongs the feeling of fullness. Fruits such as bananas, dates and apples provide natural sugars and fibre, while nuts and seeds deliver healthy fats and micronutrients.

Hydration before dawn is also essential. Water, infused with fruit slices for natural flavour, and unsweetened milk are preferable to caffeinated drinks, which can increase fluid loss.

Iftar: Breaking the Fast Wisely

Traditionally, the fast is broken at sunset with dates and water, following the example of Prophet Muhammad. Dates are nutrient-dense, providing a natural source of glucose, potassium and magnesium. They help raise blood sugar levels gently after a day of fasting.

After Maghrib prayer, a balanced dinner helps replenish the body. Soups such as lentil or vegetable broth provide fluids and electrolytes without being heavy. Grilled or baked lean meats like chicken and fish, combined with vegetables, offer essential proteins and vitamins. Complex carbohydrates like quinoa, whole wheat pasta or sweet potatoes restore energy stores without causing sharp spikes in blood sugar.

Avoiding deep-fried foods and excessive sweets, which are common in many cultures’ iftar spreads, can prevent digestive discomfort and fatigue. Moderation is key; breaking the fast with large, rich meals can lead to lethargy and indigestion.

Hydration Strategies Between Iftar and Suhoor

Maintaining hydration during the non-fasting hours is important, especially in hot climates or long days. Experts advise drinking water consistently between iftar and suhoor rather than consuming large amounts at once. Hydrating foods such as watermelon, cucumber, yoghurt and soups can also help meet fluid needs. Limiting caffeinated beverages reduces the risk of dehydration.

Benefits of Fasting: What Research Suggests

Recent scientific research indicates that intermittent fasting, in which food intake is limited to certain hours of the day, may offer several health benefits when done with appropriate nutrition. While individual responses vary, and fasting is not suitable for everyone, studies have associated fasting with:

• Improved metabolic health: Some evidence suggests that controlled fasting may help lower blood glucose levels, improve insulin sensitivity and support weight management.

• Better cardiovascular markers: Research has shown potential reductions in LDL cholesterol (sometimes referred to as ‘bad’ cholesterol) and inflammation markers in individuals practising intermittent fasting.

• Cellular repair processes: Fasting periods may stimulate autophagy, a process in which cells clear out damaged components, which is linked to improved cellular health.

• Enhanced mental clarity: Many people report increased focus and mental calm during fasting, possibly related to changes in hormone levels and reduced digestive load.

It is important to note that these potential benefits are often linked to consistent, balanced eating outside of fasting periods and may not apply to individuals with certain medical conditions. People with diabetes, pregnant women, older adults and those with chronic illnesses should consult healthcare professionals before making changes to their fasting or eating routines.

Spiritual and Community Dimensions

Beyond physical health, fasting during Ramadhan is a time of heightened spiritual awareness. Muslims engage in additional prayers, Qur’an recitation and charitable acts. The communal breaking of the fast (iftar) with family and friends strengthens social bonds and fosters generosity.

For many, the discipline of fasting reinforces gratitude for daily provisions and empathy for those facing food insecurity. Charitable giving (zakat and sadaqah) often increases during this period, reflecting the ethos of compassion and service.





Ramadhan offers a unique convergence of faith, discipline and community. When approached with mindful eating and hydration, the fast can be sustained comfortably while supporting holistic wellbeing. Balanced meals at suhoor and iftar, emphasis on hydration, and moderation in food choices help individuals meet their spiritual and health goals during this sacred month.