Rising Heart Disease Risks Among Indian Youth

Heart disease used to be commonly linked with elderly individuals, but that is no longer true. Over the past few years, we’ve seen a troubling rise in young people - those in their 20s and 30s - developing risk factors like obesity and diabetes, both of which significantly increase the chances of heart disease. What used to be a concern for later in life is now hitting earlier, and we must figure out why this is happening and what can be done to prevent it.

The Prevalence of Obesity and Diabetes in the Youngsters

Recent studies have revealed a startling increase in the prevalence of obesity and type 2 diabetes among younger individuals. A study conducted in southern India found that the prevalence of type 2 diabetes increased from 4.5% to 7.8% in those aged 20-39 years over a 10-year period, a 36% rise. The prevalence increased by only 11% in older individuals aged 40 and above.

Globally, the situation is equally concerning. The World Obesity Federation estimates that in 2024, there are nearly 159 million children and adolescents aged 5-19 years living with obesity. This represents a significant increase from 1975, when only 4% of children and adolescents were overweight or obese, compared to nearly 20% in 2022.

The Link Between Obesity and Cardiovascular Disease

Obesity is a major risk factor for the development of cardiovascular disease (CVD). There is a strong link between higher body mass index (BMI) and the development of high blood pressure, stroke, and heart attack. Abdominal obesity, in particular, has been identified as an independent risk factor for CVD worldwide.

Children and adolescents with severe obesity are at an even greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, and fatty liver disease compared to those with mild obesity. If left untreated, these conditions can lead to serious health complications later in life.

The Consequences of Early-Onset Heart Disease Risk Factors

The implications of early-onset heart disease risk factors are significant. When diagnosed at a younger age, type 2 diabetes becomes a chronic and lifelong disorder. Individuals will have a higher risk of complications and longer exposure to the detrimental effects of hyperglycemia.

Moreover, obesity and associated risk factors in childhood often persist into adulthood, increasing the likelihood of developing cardiovascular disease at an earlier age. This trend has the potential to reverse the steady declines in cardiovascular mortality seen throughout the second half of the 20th century.

Awareness and Early Action Are Key

Despite the concerning rise in heart disease risk factors among young people, there’s still hope. Awareness and early intervention can make a significant difference. Public health campaigns promoting better nutrition, physical activity, and overall healthy lifestyles can help reverse these trends. Schools, workplaces, and healthcare providers all play important roles in educating young people about the dangers of obesity and diabetes and how these issues affect long-term heart health.

Regular health checkups can help catch problems like high blood pressure or cholesterol early, allowing for timely intervention. Encouraging young people to adopt healthier habits — like exercising, eating better, and managing stress — can prevent these risk factors from developing into full-blown heart disease.

Addressing the Problem as a Nation

A national-level approach to curbing rising heart disease risk factors among youth requires coordinated efforts across multiple sectors. Improving public infrastructure is crucial — from increasing access to clean drinking water to ensuring affordable and healthy food options in both urban and rural areas. Agricultural policies could be shifted to support the production and distribution of healthier food choices while regulating the availability of high-sugar and processed foods.

Additionally, the healthcare system should be strengthened to offer routine screening for heart disease risk factors in younger populations. Mobile health units could be deployed in underserved areas, ensuring that even those without easy access to hospitals can benefit from early detection and intervention. Tax incentives for employers who offer health and wellness benefits to employees can also encourage a culture of preventive care.

(This article is authored by Sushant Roy, Co-Founder, COO & CBO at Alyve Health)