Rising liver disease rates prompt Olive Hospital to lead awareness push on World Liver Day

Hyderabad: With liver diseases on the rise in India and globally, Olive Hospital in Hyderabad marked World Liver Day 2025 by launching a renewed drive to raise public awareness about liver health, emphasising prevention and early lifestyle changes.

At the centre of the initiative was an informative session led by Dr Parag Dashatwar, consultant gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Olive Hospital, who warned that conditions such as fatty liver disease, hepatitis, and cirrhosis are becoming alarmingly common – and often go unnoticed until serious damage occurs.

“Targeted dietary adjustments and early intervention can go a long way in preventing liver complications,” said Dr Dashatwar. “We’re seeing success with Mediterranean-style diets in managing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, particularly when combined with regular exercise and moderation in alcohol consumption.”

The session formed part of the hospital’s broader commitment to community education and patient-centric care. It comes at a time when lifestyle-related liver conditions are escalating due to increasingly sedentary habits, poor diets, and rising alcohol use.

World Liver Day, observed on 19 April each year, serves as a global reminder of the vital role the liver plays in digestion, detoxification, and metabolism. Medical professionals are using the day to push for stronger public understanding of how everyday choices impact liver health.

Olive Hospital’s campaign this year highlighted practical steps individuals can take to protect their liver, including a nutrient-rich diet, maintaining a healthy weight, limiting alcohol, and getting vaccinated against hepatitis A and B. Patients were also cautioned to be wary of excessive or unprescribed medication use, which can contribute to liver damage.

Founded in 2010, Olive Hospital is a 210-bed multispecialty facility in Telangana, recognised for its quality care across cardiac, neuro, kidney, and gastrointestinal specialities. The hospital, accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers, has increasingly focused on liver disease management as part of its growing gastroenterology services.

Hospital representatives say this year’s focus on liver awareness is part of an ongoing effort to shift the conversation towards prevention. “As with many non-communicable diseases, awareness is often the missing piece. We want people to know they have the tools to act early,” said an Olive Hospital spokesperson.