South-East Asia recorded 53pc reduction in maternal mortality ratio since 2010: WHO

New Delhi: The South-East Asia region recorded a 53 per cent reduction in maternal mortality ratio (MMR) since 2010, said the World Health Organization (WHO) on World Health Day on Monday.

World Health Day is observed every year on April 7.

Saima Wazed, Regional Director for WHO South-East Asia noted how the region made significant progress in the last years, in improving maternal and child health.

From 2010 onwards, the SE Asia region achieved the highest reduction in the stillbirth rate, and in the maternal, newborn, and child mortality rates, compared to all other WHO regions and the global average.

“We recorded a 53 per cent reduction in the maternal mortality ratio (MMR), a 44 per cent reduction in the neonatal mortality rate (NMR), a 39 per cent reduction in the stillbirth rate (SBR), and a 49 per cent reduction in the under-five mortality rate (U5MR),” said Wazed.

She noted how the region for the first time “reported an MMR of below 100 per 100,000 live births (currently 96)”.

From 2016 to 2023, Maternal Mortality in the region reduced by an average of 5.1 per cent per year -- more than three times the global reduction rate.

However, despite progress, the region continues to see maternal deaths, said Wazed.

“The stark reality is that in our region today, approximately 2,700 mothers and 45,000 newborns still die every month. We tragically see about 34,600 stillbirths each month. Most of these deaths are from preventable causes,” the Regional Director said.

Addressing this -- whether through coverage, quality of evidence-based intervention packages, or socio-economic factors -- requires a concerted and coordinated effort from all stakeholders, she noted.

"Healthy beginnings, hopeful futures" is the first World Health Day theme dedicated to maternal and newborn health since 2005.

“Our health begins before birth. It is a multigenerational inheritance, bequeathed from our grandparents to our parents to us. This means that when we improve the health of our people today, the effects ripple across time and uplift generations yet unborn,” said Wazed.

“The health of mothers and their newborns, therefore, is vital not just for our communities today, but for all who will come after us,” she added.

Wazed called for boosting Universal Health Coverage (UHC), which aims to provide a healthcare system where everyone can access quality services without financial burden; and strengthening primary healthcare systems to deliver inclusive, equitable care.