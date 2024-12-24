Study Reveals Teabags Release Billions of Microplastics and Nanoplastics, Entering Your Body

A recent study from the Autonomous University of Barcelona found that teabags made of polymer materials are releasing billions of microplastics and nanoplastics into hot water. These microplastics have the potential to enter intestinal cells and the circulation and cause health issues. The study investigates the presence of microplastics in teabags made of polypropylene, nylon-6, and cellulose. The article appeared in Chemosphere. The study found that every millilitre of hot water used to brew these materials releases millions to billions of microplastic particles.

This finding raises significant safety concerns because microplastics are known to pose health risks. Microplastics are absorbed by intestinal cells in humans, and some of the particles even reach the nucleus, which contains genetic material. This could have a significant impact on genetic processes and long-term health, potentially affecting various organs and bodily systems. Since tea bags contain environmentally harmful plastics that worsen the problem of plastic pollution in tea, drinking tea tainted with microplastics is part of a bigger issue.

Additionally, the study clarifies the wider environmental effects of teabags, which could influence human exposure and beverage contamination with microplastics. The study on teabags and plastics also emphasises how important it is to look into safe tea substitutes in order to lessen the impacts.

Tea drinkers who want to limit their exposure to these dangerous particles can do the following:

Choosing loose-leaf tea lowers the possibility of microplastics getting into your beverage and does away with the necessity for teabags.

Select Teabags Free of Plastic: Choose teabags made of natural materials, such as paper or cloth, if you're a teabag lover. These materials are less likely to leak toxic nanoplastics into your body.

Brew with Filtered Water: By using filtered water, you can reduce the amount of plastics that contaminate the water.

Do Not Squeeze Tea Bags: To stop additional microplastic contamination, it is important to refrain from breaking or squeezing tea bags as this releases microplastics into the tea.

Tea is still a beverage with many health benefits including antioxidants, even with these worries about teabag safety. Tea drinkers can still reap these benefits by decreasing their environmental impact, choosing teabags free of plastic, and making little adjustments to their brewing techniques.

You can enjoy your tea without exposing yourself to dangerous microplastics that can affect your health and contribute to plastic pollution by including these plastic-free teabag options into your daily routine.