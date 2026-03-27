Sun Pharma’s ‘Heart ke Liye 8 – Making India Heart Strong’ campaign urges Indians to prioritise heart health through Daily actions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India],

23 March: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Sun Pharma) today announced its‘ Heart ke Liye 8 – Making India Heart Strong' campaign, urging every Indian to incorporate simple actions into their routine for better heart health. As the country's No. 1* pharma entity across all cardio,metabolic therapy areas, Sun Pharma has a significant stake in addressing the rising burden of CV disease. It has a leadership share across lipid,lowering therapies and a very stronghold on anti,hypertensive and oral anti,diabetes medications.

CV disease,related deaths in India constitute nearly one,fifth of the world's aggregate CV mortality, and tend to strike Indians 10 years earlier than many other western nations**.The Heart ke Liye 8– Making India Heart Strong' campaign underpinsthat heart health is not about going to extremes every once,in,a,while, but a result of small but consistent daily actions.

"At Sun Pharma, we believe that prevention is as important as cure. With Heart ke Liye 8 , Making India Heart Strong', we are looking to trigger everyday conversations around heart health and make Indians realize that small, consistent daily actions can truly make a difference. A healthy heart is not an exception, it is a norm that is established through a series of simple choices made day in and day out," expressed Shailesh Joshi, Sr VP, Marketing & Sales, Sun Pharma.

Watch the film: https://youtu.be/yLwp9-bQ2uc

The campaign is centered around Heart,strong Man who is of a self,confidence and aspirational nature. Heart,strong Man symbolizes the Brilliance of a healthy heartalive due to being balanced, caring and confident. It is heartening and motivating without being frightening or alarming. Film is created in a number of Indian languages. The campaign is built on eight basic pillars of heart health:

Eating better

Staying physically active

Managing weight

Keeping blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol in check

Avoiding tobacco

Going for regular heart health check-ups

Managing stress

Getting quality sleep

Sun Pharma’s ‘Making India Heart Strong’ initiative takes an integrated approach to heart health, spanning prevention, emergency response, and patient education through:

Early detection via large-scale heart screening camps – 10,000 camps screening over 1.2 lac people annually#

Emergency preparedness with CPR training for over 1.5 lakh people annually#

Evidence generation to strengthen risk stratification and patient outcomes

Presenters will speak on effective treatment modalities, and in their monitoring they will have an opportunity to follow up an evidence-based technique in contemporary holistic healing using regular health monitoring.

The collective efforts of these organizations work to enhance prevention methods and response capabilities while increasing public awareness, which will help India achieve its goal of reducing cardiovascular disease burden through sustained efforts.

About Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (CIN - L24230GJ1993PLC019050)

Sun Pharma stands as the top specialty generics firm worldwide because it operates in three different areas: innovative medicines, generic drugs, and consumer healthcare products. The company operates as the biggest pharmaceutical firm in India while also being a top generic drug producer in the United States and worldwide emerging markets. Sun Pharma generates 20% of its revenue from its global Innovative Medicines portfolio, which includes its dermatology and ophthalmology and onco-dermatology products. The company’s vertically integrated operations deliver high-quality medicines, trusted by physicians and consumers in over 100 countries. Its manufacturing facilities are spread across five continents. Sun Pharma is proud of its multicultural workforce drawn from over 50 nations. For further information, please visit www.sunpharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Formerly Twitter).