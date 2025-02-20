Tech advancements, expanding healthcare access to boost India’s surgical market: Report

New Delhi: Tech advancements and expanding healthcare access are driving the surgical market in India, according to a report on Thursday.

The report by 1Lattice showed that India’s healthcare sector is witnessing a transformative shift, with its surgical landscape evolving rapidly due to increasing demand for high-quality and cost-effective procedures.

India performs an estimated Rs 3 crore surgeries annually, with general surgery and obstetrics and gynaecology emerging as the dominant specialties.

The report highlights key trends, including the rising adoption of robotic-assisted surgeries (RAS), the shift toward minimally invasive procedures, and the expansion of healthcare services into Tier II and beyond.

These developments, combined with growing medical tourism and advancements in surgical consumables, are expected to drive further growth in India’s surgical market. The report showed a surge in surgical procedures, with approximately 82 per cent of procedures performed in small and medium hospitals.

The Indian surgical market is valued at approximately $55 billion, with continued growth driven by medical advancements and increased healthcare access. The report also highlighted the increased adoption of robotic-assisted surgery -- growing at a CAGR of 18 per cent, with the RAS market projected to reach $680 million by FY29.

The market for surgical implants and disposables is set to grow at a CAGR of 9.6 per cent to reach Rs 88,700 crore by 2030, with wound management emerging as the fastest-growing segment.

“India is at the brink of a surgical revolution, with an estimated 5.1 crore surgeries required annually to meet healthcare demands. The adoption of robotic-assisted surgeries is growing rapidly at an 18 per cent CAGR, and the surgical consumables market is projected to reach Rs 88,700 crore by 2030. These advancements are improving patient outcomes and increasing access to quality care,” said Sanjay Sachdeva, Director – Healthcare and Lifesciences at 1Lattice.

Further, the report noted that despite the rapid growth, the sector faces challenges such as pricing pressures, regulatory complexities, and uneven distribution of specialist surgeons, particularly in rural areas.

“Infrastructure gaps persist, with 80 per cent of rural India experiencing a shortage of specialised surgeons. Addressing these challenges through investments in technology and capacity building will be critical in sustaining this momentum. Our report provides actionable insights to help stakeholders navigate this evolving landscape,” Sachdeva added.

As India cements its position as a global hub for medical innovation and surgical care, the findings from this report offer valuable guidance for industry players looking to capitalise on emerging opportunities while tackling existing challenges.