Top 5 Healthcare Events You Can't Miss in 2025

New Delhi: India’s healthcare sector is on the brink of major transformation, and 2025 promises to bring several key events that will shape the future of the industry. These key industry events provide valuable insights, networking opportunities, and access to the latest innovations. Whether you're a healthcare professional, investor, or entrepreneur, here are the top 5 healthcare events in India to mark on your calendar for 2025.

1. Pharma Live Expo & Summit 2025

Pharma Live Expo & Summit 2025 (April 17-19, 2025) at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai will be the premier event for the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and medtech sectors. Organized jointly by the Icexpo Consults and Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA), the event is supported by the Federation of Pharmaceutical and Allied Products Merchant Exports (FPME) & Federation of Pharma Entrepreneurs (FOPE) along with key industry stakeholders. The event will showcase 12,000 products from 225 exhibitors, spanning fields like contract manufacturing, biotechnology, medical devices, AI Healthtech, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It is a prominent platform for networking, exchanging insights on industry trends, and discovering cutting-edge innovations, with more than 20,000+ attendees. The event's sector-focused days will spotlight pharmaceuticals, healthcare solutions, and medtech advances.

2. India Med Expo 2025

India Med Expo is taking place May 2025, Greater Noida Delhi/NCR is an annual and specialized show includes Medical, Surgical, Clinical Diagnostic Hospital Infrastructure, Medical Tourism, Medical Science & Technology, It has offered the exhibiting companies to not only present their innovations. , products and services but to meet with the key decision makers and find leads and confirmed orders. It also allowed professional visitors to gain comprehensive information about the developments in focal industries.

3. Technology & Innovation in Healthcare Summit 2025

Paving the Path for the Future of Healthcare set for January 2025 in Bengaluru, this summit will focus on With a focus on the groundbreaking advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, telemedicine, and personalized medicine, the summit will highlight how emerging technologies are improving patient care, streamlining healthcare delivery, and shaping the future of medicine.

4. Elets Patient Centricity Summit & Awards 2025

Scheduled for 31st January 2025 in New Delhi. A Renewed Focus on Service Delivery Through an Integrated and People-Centred Lens is critical for reaching underserved and marginalized populations to ensure that no one is left behind.

5. Research International Conference on Medical, Medicine and Health Science

Taking place in January 2025 in New Delhi Medical, Medicine and Health Sciences Conference aims to bring together leading academic scientists, researchers and research scholars to exchange and share their experiences and research results on all aspects of Medical, Medicine and Health Sciences Conference. It also provides a premier interdisciplinary platform for researchers, practitioners, and educators to present and discuss the most recent innovations, trends, and concerns as well as practical challenges encountered and solutions adopted in the fields of Medical, Medicine and Health Sciences Conference. This event will be organized by Research Conferences at the city of New Delhi, New Delhi, India.

