Top 5 winter foods to stay warm, healthy and active

Hyderabad: Winter calls for smart food choices. The right diet helps your body stay warm. It boosts immunity. It also keeps energy levels steady during cold days. Here are the top five foods to stay healthy and active this winter.

1. Nuts and Dry Fruits

Nuts are winter essentials. Almonds, walnuts and cashews provide healthy fats. They generate body heat. Dry fruits like dates and raisins give quick energy. They also support brain health. A small handful daily is enough. Soak almonds overnight for better digestion.













2. Jaggery (Gur)

Jaggery is a natural winter warmer. It improves blood circulation. It helps prevent colds and coughs. Rich in iron and minerals, it boosts stamina. Replace refined sugar with jaggery in tea or desserts. It keeps the body energised in cold weather.













3. Seasonal Vegetables

Winter vegetables are highly nutritious. Carrots, spinach, methi and beetroot strengthen immunity. They are rich in vitamins and antioxidants. These vegetables help fight infections. Eat them cooked or lightly sautéed. Soups made from seasonal vegetables are ideal for winter evenings.













4. Eggs

Eggs are a complete source of protein. They help build muscle strength. They also keep you full for longer. Eggs provide warmth to the body. They support metabolism during cold months. Boiled or lightly cooked eggs are best for daily consumption.













5. Ghee

Desi ghee is excellent for winter health. It aids digestion. It lubricates joints. Ghee helps the body retain heat. It also supports immunity. Add a small spoon to rotis, rice or dal. Moderation is key for best results.













Why Winter Diet Matters

Cold weather slows digestion. Immunity often weakens. Eating the right foods helps maintain balance. Warm, nutrient-rich foods improve circulation. They reduce fatigue. They keep the body active despite low temperatures.

We recommend you to drink warm water and avoid cold drinks. It is also advised to eat fresh and home-cooked meals. You should combine good food with light exercise. A balanced winter diet keeps you healthy, warm and energetic throughout the season.