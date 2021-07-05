Top Five Health Questions Answered: Greatest Wealth is Health

1. Is drinking wine good for health?

Drinking small amounts of alcohol keeps your heart healthy and it also lower the odds of stroke as well as diabetes. But, if you choose to drink heavily, then chances are up for both liver and heart damage and you also increase the risk of getting breast, colon and other cancers. If you do not drink, well and good. If you are women, then you can limit yourself to one drink a day and if you are a man, you can restrict yourself to two drinks.

2. Does Cholesterol content matter?

Obesity, inactivity as well as poor diet might raise your cholesterol. Hence it is always better to choose for low fat diary as well as lean meats. Read the labels and watch your carbs and portion too. If your numbers are high, ask your doctor as to which foods you must avoid.

3. Is it safe to eat microwave food?

Food heated or prepared does not become radioactive. All your microwave does is, it makes the water molecules present in the food move, and thus it creates friction that heats it up. Microwaves do create a small magnetic field and lot of work goes into making sure there is not much, which would lead to problems. While using microwave, make sure its door is not damaged.

4. Are there chances of you getting brain cancer due to usage of mobile phones?



For more than 20 years, study has been conducted on 4,20, 000 people, they have found no connection, between brain tumors and cell phone use. As per a recent study, though, they have found a link between specific types of brain tumor called glioma and heavy cell phone use. If you are worried, in that case, you can wear a headset, use the speaker and more importantly you can restrict your mobile phone use.

5. Can an individual be both fat and healthy?



Experts are not sure about it. As per one study, it has been found that heavier people may outlive leaner folks, but most research states that, those individuals, who are on heavier side are more likely to get heart disease, cancer or die earlier thinner folks. Your best bet would be: You must do what you can to get healthy; one should stay active each day and also eat a balanced diet. Lose some weight if required.

