Transform Your Summer Lingerie Experience with Wacoal India’s New Cool Comfort Collection

Premium Japanese lingerie brand Wacoal India launches Cool Comfort Collection for the Spring/Summer 2025 season. Designed with the modern woman in mind, this collection seamlessly blends style and functionality, offering unparalleled comfort and breathability to transform your summer lingerie experience.

The innovative Cool Comfort Collection is crafted from cutting-edge Cool Touch fabric, which provides a remarkable cooling effect by dissipating heat and providing a cooling sensation on the skin. It works by reflecting body heat and enhancing airflow, making it ideal for hot weather conditions. This advanced material lowers the fabric’s temperature by 2-3 degrees, ensuring a cool and refreshing feel on the body. Perfect for the warmth of the summer months, this fabric keeps you feeling light and confident, no matter how high the temperature rises.

Available in soft, serene pastel shades, the collection also features perforated cups and rice-knit fabric, ensuring superior ventilation and all-day freshness. Each bra and panty set is designed to offer a sleek, sophisticated fit that enhances both comfort and style. Whether you’re enjoying a day at the beach or running errands, the Cool Comfort Collection keeps you feeling fresh and stylish.

The Cool Comfort Collection consists of three distinct styles, each with coordinating panties, to cater to different preferences and needs:

1. Cool Comfort Padded Wired

This padded wired style features full coverage cups and broad double-layered wings for enhanced support and lift. Designed for those who seek both comfort and coverage, this bra ensures a smooth and secure fit.

Colors Available: Dusty Orchid & Ghost Grey

2. Cool Comfort Lacy Padded Non-Wired

This padded non-wired bra with seamless lace offers a smooth wearing experience. Double-layered wings provide support and lift, making it perfect for everyday wear. Matching panties are available in both colors, ensuring a cohesive and stylish look.

Colors Available: Dusty Blue & Pun Pink

3. Cool Comfort Padded Non-Wired

This padded non-wired style provides 3/4th cup coverage and broad double-layered wings for support and lift. Available in the Montana Grape color, this bra is designed for those who prefer a more relaxed fit without compromising on style and comfort.

Colors Available: Montana Grape & Ghost Grey

The collection starts from a price range of INR 1999 and will be available at Wacoal India stores and on the official website of Wacoal India (https://www.wacoalindia.com/). Embrace the cool and elevate your summer lingerie experience with Wacoal India’s Cool Comfort Collection.

About Wacoal India: Wacoal was founded in 1946 in Japan. Embracing its philosophy to help women throughout the world to express their beauty, Wacoal began to launch its brand in Asian countries in the 1970s, in America in 1985, in Europe in 1990 and eventually opened doors of its first store in India in December 2015. The brand focuses on delivering beautiful, high-quality lingerie that fits just right, with an extensive product range, including bras, panties, shapewear, and sleepwear, designed for superior comfort, support, and style.

They believe strongly in the importance of good fit and have an in-house trained group of consultants to take accurate measurements and assist customers in choosing the style that will work best for their body types and lifestyles.

The brand has established a strong retail presence with 18 Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) and over 40 Large Format Stores (LFS) across major cities like Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Chennai. They also have a presence in over 80 Multi Brand Outlets (MBO) stores across 20 cities in India. Additionally, Wacoal has a strong online presence through its website and other major e-commerce platforms. Wacoal continues to expand its footprint, ensuring Indian women have easy access to premium lingerie that delivers comfort and style.