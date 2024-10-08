Vestige Marketing Launches Two New Innovative Products Under Vestige Prime Absorvit

Vestige Marketing Pvt. Ltd., the leading home-grown direct-selling company, today announced the launch of two new innovative products —Absorvit Biotin Sublingual Spray and Melatonin Sublingual Spray. These two additions under the Vestige Prime brand are easy-to-use sublingual sprays that ensure quick absorption and faster results.

In today’s fast-paced world, where stress, tight deadlines, and hectic schedules dominate our lives, many are experiencing issues like hair loss and poor sleep—both of which can significantly affect confidence and overall quality of life. To address these concerns, Vestige brings to you Absorvit Melatonin Sublingual Sprays and Biotin Sublingual Spray, designed to support better sleep and healthier hair from within.

Sublingual sprays are gaining global popularity as they offer an easy-to-use solution. Sprayed directly under the tongue, they provide higher bioavailability with rapid absorption.

The revolutionary Vestige Prime Absorvit – Biotin Sublingual Spray is designed for individuals facing hair loss, thinning or slow growth. This spray may help restore self-esteem by promoting stronger, shinier hair. With a 90% absorption rate, its advanced sublingual delivery system ensures efficient biotin uptake, providing an easy and effective solution for healthy hair. The product is also ideal for those mindful of their calorie intake, as it features a low glycemic index, making it a suitable choice for the calorie-conscious.

Vestige Prime Absorvit – Melatonin Sublingual Spray offers a solution for individuals with inadequate or irregular sleep patterns. People affected by poor sleep often struggle with a lack of focus, productivity and overall health. This spray may promote restful, sound sleep without fear of dependence. Formulated to induce natural sleep, it provides a 90% absorption rate and delivers quick results, allowing users to wake up refreshed and relaxed. This fast-acting sleep supplement is ideal for those seeking a non-addictive remedy to regulate their sleep cycle.

Commenting on the launch of these two products, Gautam Bali, Founder, Managing Director, Vestige Marketing Pvt. Ltd., said, “At Vestige, we conceive new and innovative products that meet the evolving needs of today’s consumers. We are thrilled to introduce our latest offerings — the Vestige Prime Absorvit Biotin Sublingual Spray and Melatonin Sublingual Spray — for those looking for fast and easy solutions to cope with hair loss and irregular sleep patterns. These sprays offer a smarter, more effective solution for improving hair health and enhancing sleep quality.”

The launch of these two products exemplifies Vestige’s commitment to delivering innovative health solutions that align with the modern consumer’s needs. Utilising an advanced sublingual delivery system that bypasses first-pass metabolism, these products ensure fast, effective and convenient self-care. By merging convenience with scientific efficacy, Vestige aims to simplify and enhance the self-care experience of individuals.