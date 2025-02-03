World Cancer Day 2025: Debunking Myths and Promoting Prevention

February 4 marks World Cancer Day, a global observance aimed at increasing awareness and promoting actions to combat cancer. Established in 2000 by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), the day calls attention to the importance of prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment.

Recent data from the World Health Organization (WHO) paints a concerning picture of the cancer landscape. In 2022, approximately 20 million new cancer diagnoses were made globally, with 9.7 million deaths attributed to the disease. The WHO anticipates an 85 per cent surge in the number of cancer cases and fatalities in South-East Asia by 2050.

WHO's Regional Director for South-East Asia, Saima Wazed, highlighted the challenges and efforts in the region. "The South-East Asia region saw 2.4 million new cancer cases in 2022, including 56,000 children, and 1.5 million cancer-related deaths. By 2050, we expect an 85 per cent increase in these numbers," Wazed remarked.

While the numbers are alarming, Wazed also pointed to the progress made, particularly in the decline of tobacco use, a major risk factor for several types of cancer. "Our region has seen the fastest reduction in tobacco consumption, a positive step towards addressing high-burden cancers," she added.

Cancer myths continue to hinder early diagnosis and treatment, affecting countless individuals worldwide. Dr. Sredharan M, a Consultant in Surgical Oncology at Manipal Hospital in Goa, debunked several common misconceptions that delay necessary care.

Myth 1: Cancer is always fatal.

Reality: Early detection and timely treatment can make many cancers treatable and even curable. Ignoring symptoms and delaying diagnosis can severely reduce treatment efficacy.

Myth 2: Cutting sugar starves cancer.

Reality: Although cancer cells utilize glucose, cutting sugar alone will not prevent cancer from growing. A balanced diet is essential for overall health, and avoiding sugar completely is unnecessary.

Myth 3: Biopsy or surgery can spread cancer.

Reality: Modern surgical techniques and protocols ensure that cancer is not spread during procedures like biopsies. These methods are critical for both diagnosing and treating cancer.

Myth 4: Herbal remedies and alternative therapies can cure cancer.

Reality: Currently, there is no scientific evidence supporting the idea that alternative treatments can cure cancer. While these remedies may help alleviate symptoms, they should not replace conventional cancer therapies.

Myth 5: Cancer only affects older individuals.

Reality: Cancer can affect anyone, regardless of age. While it is more common among the elderly, younger people can also be diagnosed with various types of cancer. Early detection is crucial for improving survival rates.

With cancer rates continuing to rise globally, this World Cancer Day serves as a reminder of the pressing need for public education, accurate information, and continued progress in prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. Raising awareness about the risks, symptoms, and facts surrounding cancer is critical to saving lives and reducing the impact of the disease worldwide.