World Hearing Day 2026: Why India Must Act Early on Childhood Hearing Loss

Authored by Ms Zohra Nafees - Senior Audiologist (APD)

Not all learning challenges are visible. Some unfold almost invisibly, in ways that are easy to misunderstand.

In a classroom, especially, the signs can be subtle. A child may seem distracted or slow to respond. She may copy from her peers instead of following instructions directly. During play, she may avoid group conversations because she cannot clearly follow what is being said. Teachers may suspect poor concentration. Parents may assume she is simply shy.

Hearing loss is not the first thing that comes to mind

Yet over time, the gap widens. The inability to hear causes the inability to comprehend. That, in its turn, has an impact on speech, vocabulary, academic performance, and confidence. What starts as a hearing problem that is not noticed may slowly develop into a child who is not able to learn and be involved.

It is this fact that makes the World Health Organization (WHO) celebrate World Hearing Day on 3 March every year. Our 2026 theme, From communities to classrooms: hearing care to all children, is a reminder that hearing health starts way before a child takes a schoolbag.

Hearing is not a sense as any other. It is core to language development, communication, learning and social participation. Nevertheless, hearing impairment is one of the most prevalent and least acknowledged health issues in the world.

The WHO estimates that one in every five individuals in the world, more than 1.5 billion, has some form of hearing impairment. Among them, approximately 430 million are disabling hearing loss that needs rehabilitation. Without strengthening action, more than 700 million individuals will be estimated to be disabled by hearing loss by 2050. One of the major causes of this increase is the unsafe listening habits, particularly the growing use of personal listening devices at high levels over extended durations.

Of children and adolescents aged between 5 and 19 years, there are about 90 million who live with hearing loss. Notably, over 60 per cent of childhood hearing loss can be prevented by immunisation, better maternal and newborn care, early management of ear infections and safe listening.

Hearing impairment is one of the key public health issues in India. It is estimated that there are approximately 63 million individuals with a significant hearing loss, which is approximately 6.3 per cent of the population. The effect is felt both in rural and urban societies.

When First Mover Advantage Matters

A baby girl in a small town in North Karnataka was found to have hearing loss at the tender age of nine months during early screening. The family members were advised by many to wait. They were informed that children could talk late, that gadgets were not needed, and that things could get better as time goes by.

The parents chose not to wait

She was fitted with hearing aids shortly after diagnosis. She was cochlear implanted at the age of one and a half years in a hospital in Bangalore. Her parents devoted their time to her recovery. They made sure that they used the devices on a regular basis, they were able to attend therapy sessions and they were also involved in her listening and speech development at home.

The same child is today in high school. She excels academically. She is a trained dancer. As an orator, she is confident on the stage. Her experience is an indication of what can be achieved with early diagnosis and subsequent intervention and family support.

Understanding Hearing Loss

There are numerous causes of hearing loss. It is genetically inherited or it occurs during pregnancy and birth in some children. It is developed by other people due to infections like meningitis or chronic ear infections of the middle ear. In adults, it is usually caused by prolonged noise exposure, some medications, injury, and ageing.

There are temporary hearing impairments that can be treated. Hearing loss caused by ear infections, ear fluid or ear wax can be treated either medically or surgically.

Other forms are permanent. Rehabilitation is necessary in such situations. There are hearing aids that suit mild to severe hearing loss, cochlear implants that suit severe to profound hearing loss, bone conduction devices in some cases, assistive listening devices and structured speech and language therapy. Parental counselling, auditory training and classroom accommodations are also part of rehabilitation.

These interventions make children develop listening and spoken language skills that are similar to those of their peers when given early and regularly.

Detection Is Getting Better, but There are Loopholes

India has achieved a lot in early diagnosis. In most large hospitals, newborn hearing screening is done. Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram assists in early diagnosis and financial aid on cochlear implantation of deserving children. The National Programme of Prevention and Control of Deafness aims to enhance ear care services and accessibility of services at all levels of care.

However, early diagnosis does not necessarily mean early intervention.

Stigma remains a barrier. Families may fear labelling. It can be denial or hope that the child will one day be able to talk without help. There are still myths such as the myth that hearing aids deteriorate hearing or that surgical solutions are unsafe. The cost factor, the distance of travel and lack of rehabilitation facilities in some areas are further impediments to action.

This delay, rather than the hearing loss itself, can be a determinant of long-term outcomes as an audiologist.

The Wider Burden

In addition to personal effects, hearing impairment has a social cost. Audiology services and assistive devices are still not accessible in most areas. WHO approximates that a very small proportion of the world demand of hearing aids is being satisfied.

The hearing loss that is untreated influences the level of education, employment and social life. On the national scale, the economic impact of low productivity, specialised education and health care services is high.

A Way Forward

World Hearing Day 2026 theme demands the reinforcement of hearing care between communities and classrooms. This implies the incorporation of screening into regular maternal and child health care, the effectiveness of referral pathways, increased rehabilitation services, and inclusive classrooms.

Prevention is still effective. Risk can be greatly minimized through immunisation, safe childbirth, ear infection early management, rational use of medications, and safe listening awareness.

The fact that more than 700 million individuals will have disabling hearing loss by 2050 is a warning. But it is not inevitable.

The child in North Karnataka is the living testimony of what can be done in the early action. Through early diagnosis, the right technology, regular treatment and strong willed parents who decided to rely on evidence rather than advice to wait, a possible setback turned into a tale of hope and triumph.

It is obvious on this World Hearing Day. Listen early. Act early. Support consistently. Since when hearing care is extended to communities to classrooms, children do not simply hear better. They lead, learn and live better.