World Heart Day 2025: “Don’t Miss a Beat” in Protecting India’s Heart Health

On World Heart Day 2025, Apollo Hospitals is urging every Indian to “not miss a beat” and make heart-healthy living a daily discipline. Cardiovascular disease continues to claim millions of lives each year, yet most of these losses are preventable through timely detection, treatment, and lifestyle changes. With the theme “Don’t Miss a Beat”, Apollo is calling on individuals, families, workplaces, and communities to embrace prevention-first healthcare, close care gaps, and ensure timely screening across every age group.

Findings from Apollo’s Health of the Nation 2025 study underscore the urgency. Silent risks are widespread—artery calcification, fatty liver, and sleep apnea are being detected even in those without symptoms. Post-menopausal women face higher cardiovascular risk and need tailored screening. Vitamin D and B12 deficiencies and anemia reduce energy levels, making regular exercise harder to sustain. Alarmingly, inactivity among teenagers is leading to poor flexibility, strength, and balance before the age of 25, setting the stage for future heart disease.

Regional trends across Apollo’s network reflect the challenge:

In Hyderabad , over 80% of individuals with fatty liver were diabetic, and three-fourths of hypertensive had fatty liver.

, over 80% of individuals with fatty liver were diabetic, and three-fourths of hypertensive had fatty liver. In Delhi-NCR , hypertension prevalence continues to rise, with fatty liver seen in 65% of those screened.

, hypertension prevalence continues to rise, with fatty liver seen in 65% of those screened. In Mumbai , 46% of asymptomatic individuals had coronary calcium; 25% already had obstructive CAD, and 2.5% were under 40.

, 46% of asymptomatic individuals had coronary calcium; 25% already had obstructive CAD, and 2.5% were under 40. In Chennai , 29% were diabetic and 37% pre-diabetic.

, 29% were diabetic and 37% pre-diabetic. In Bengaluru , early-age hypertension and dyslipidemia are driven by sedentary indoor work hours.

, early-age hypertension and dyslipidemia are driven by sedentary indoor work hours. In Kolkata , hypertension and diabetes co-exist with hidden anemia and micronutrient deficiencies.

, hypertension and diabetes co-exist with hidden anemia and micronutrient deficiencies. In Lucknow, risks begin early, with 28% of college students’ overweight and 19% pre-hypertensive.

As India’s pioneer in comprehensive cardiac care since 1983, Apollo Hospitals has consistently set benchmarks in outcomes and innovation. With over 3 lakh heart surgeries at a 99.6% success rate, more than 500 robotic cardiac procedures, 500+ TAVI interventions, and a team of over 375 cardiologists, Apollo continues to lead India’s fight against heart disease.

Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, said: “When we founded Apollo Hospitals, our purpose was simple: to save hearts and lives and restore hope. Four decades later, the science is clear - waiting for symptoms is waiting too long. ‘Don’t Miss a Beat’ is a call to every Indian household to know your blood pressure and your numbers, sleep well, be active, and seek timely medical advice. As a pioneer in cardiac care, Apollo brings trusted clinicians and advanced, data-led tools together so that risk is found early and treatment is precise. If India embraces prevention as a daily discipline, we will add millions of healthy years and spare millions of families’ needless loss - one heartbeat at a time.”

As India marks World Heart Day 2025, Apollo Hospitals reaffirms its commitment to protecting every heartbeat through access, equity, and prevention. Because when it comes to the Indian heart, every beat matters.