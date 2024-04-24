World Malaria Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Importance

Malaria is a disease transmitted through mosquito bites, characterized by symptoms like shaking chills and high fever. It is prevalent in tropical and subtropical regions but can be prevented with appropriate measures against mosquito bites. World Malaria Day is observed annually to raise awareness about malaria prevention and control measures to combat this disease effectively.

Date of World Malaria Day:

World Malaria Day is commemorated on April 25 each year. In 2024, this falls on a Thursday.

History of World Malaria Day:

The origins of World Malaria Day trace back to the celebration of Africa Malaria Day, which African governments started observing in 2001. This regional initiative gained global traction in 2008 when it was transformed into World Malaria Day during the 60th session of the World Health Assembly, convened by the World Health Organization (WHO). The shift aimed to promote increased global awareness and action against malaria and mosquito-borne illnesses.

Significance and Theme for 2024:

The theme for World Malaria Day 2024 is "Accelerating the fight against malaria for a more equitable world." This theme resonates with the broader 2024 World Health Day theme, "My Health, My Right," highlighting the critical need to address existing disparities in accessing malaria prevention, diagnosis, and treatment services.

Saima Wazed, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia, emphasized the urgency of this year's theme in tackling inequities surrounding malaria prevention and care. World Malaria Day serves as a rallying point to mobilize global efforts towards preventing the spread of malaria and fostering collaboration among international partners, corporations, and philanthropic organizations committed to eradicating malaria and enhancing global health infrastructure.

In summary, World Malaria Day plays a pivotal role in promoting collective action and raising awareness to combat malaria effectively and ensure equitable access to healthcare services globally.