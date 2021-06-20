Ice Cream Soda Day is celebrated annually on June 20th. This day is certainly loved and celebrated by many people across the globe, where they enjoy this popular drink.

Since this drink has become an increasingly popular refreshment for everyone it has sometimes been referred to as a soda float. Therefore, you should invest some time in slurping this frothy wonderment up a stripy straw. The drink is comprised of only a couple of scoops of ice-cream in any carbonated beverage. An ice-cream soda is perfect to cool you down on a sizzling June summer day and offers a refreshing snap that leaves you yearning for more.

Ice cream soda has definitely made a huge impression across the entire world. Also famously known as an ice cream float in places like the United Kingdom, USA, Africa, Canada, and East Asia.

There are many other names that have risen right across the globe including, coke float in the United Kingdom and South East Asia, A spider in New Zealand and Australia, and a Helado Flotante in Mexico. Yes, that's right you can even grab yourself a refreshing ice cream soda when holidaying in Mexico. And what a better place to enjoy this lovely beverage?