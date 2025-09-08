Illness to Wellness Foundation and PEFI Launches ‘Swasth Haath, Swasth Bachpan’ Campaign to Promote Hand Hygiene

In a strong and continued effort to promote good health practices and hygiene habits among students, the Illness to Wellness Foundation, in collaboration with the Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI), has launched the campaign ‘Swasth Haath, Swasth Bachpan’ (Healthy Hands, Healthy Childhood), under its ongoing Illness to Wellness initiative.

The campaign supported by leading hygiene brand Savlon aims to instill proper handwashing practices among children and students across the National Capital Region (NCR). By engaging with the children, the initiative seeks to build essential hand hygiene habits early in life to help prevent illness and promote overall well-being.

As part of its extensive outreach this year, the campaign will be conducted across more than 100 schools, covering a mix of private, public, and government-run institutions. The initiative aims to engage and educate approximately 40,000 students. This marks a significant expansion from last year’s successful effort, which reached over 30,000 students across 35 schools. By scaling up its reach and impact, the campaign is not only helping students adopt healthier habits but is also strengthening public health awareness in school environments and beyond in the community.

Speaking on the campaign, Anil Rajput, Chairperson, Advisory Council, Illness to Wellness Foundation, said, "At the Illness to Wellness Foundation, we believe that building a healthy society begins with our children. Through the ‘Swasth Haath, Swasth Bachpan’ campaign, in collaboration with PEFI, we aim to equip thousands of young minds with simple yet powerful hygiene habits like regular handwashing. Schools are the ideal setting to cultivate such habits, and by reaching out to students across more than 100 institutions, we hope to inspire lifelong wellness practices. Engaging and interactive methods built into the campaign will ensure that the message stays with them long after it ends. We are not just spreading awareness; we are also encouraging lasting behavioral change that will create a healthier generation and a truly Swasth Bharat.”

To ensure the message truly stays with the students, the campaign places a strong emphasis on interactive and experience-based learning. Rather than relying solely on traditional lectures, handwashing techniques are introduced through a variety of engaging and innovative formats. These include educational videos, fun and quizzes, hands-on demonstrations, and interactive sessions led by health experts who explain the importance of hygiene in relatable ways. By making hygiene education enjoyable and memorable, the initiative hopes to encourage real behavioral change, helping children not just understand why handwashing is important but also making it a consistent part of their daily routine.

The inaugural program of the ‘Swasth Haath, Swasth Bachpan’ campaign took place on 6th September 2025 at Balvantray Mehta Vidya Bhawan, Greater Kailash – II, New Delhi. The program witnessed the presence of over 300 students, supported by a dedicated team of program supervisors. Experts delivered an insightful and interactive presentation on proper handwashing techniques in line with WHO guidelines. Volunteers and team members from PEFI and the Illness to Wellness Foundation played an active role in managing logistics, student engagement, and smooth execution.

The highlight of the program was the handwashing awareness quiz, designed to reinforce learning in a fun and memorable way. Students at the venue also engaged with a specially designed selfie booth. The program concluded with the distribution of hygiene kits to all participating students. The program marked a significant step in creating awareness around hygiene practices and building a culture of health and wellness among schoolchildren.

Illness to Wellness Foundation (ITWF) promotes holistic well-being by raising awareness through health education, sustainable hygiene, lifestyle changes, and blending ancient wisdom with modern technology. Launched in 2014, the Illness to Wellness (ITW) Campaign focuses on preventive care and creating a healthier India through education and community engagement with various partners to further its mission.