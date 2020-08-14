Independence Day 2020: Wishes, messages, and images to share on this 74th Independence Day  

Independence Day 2020: Every year the Independence Day of India is celebrated all over the country dutifully. India will be celebrating its 74th Independence Day on 15th of August, 2020.

On this day, Indians pay respect to the brave leaders who fought for India's Freedom. The day is celebrated all over the country with flag-hoisting ceremonies, drills, cultural dance, and singing Jana Gana Mana, the Indian national anthem. This year 2020 marks the 74th Independence Day which will be celebrated amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Here are some Independence Day wishes, messages, and images to share on this 74th Independence Day:

 "This Independence day lets pay tribute to the brave freedom fighters and take an oath the continue the patriotism."

 "Let's take an oath to safeguard the peace and unity of our country. Happy Independence Day!"

 "This Independence Day let's remind us not to take our Independence for granted and always protect it from the evil eyes!

 "Let's promise to do every bit for the nation to protect the legacy of do and die. Happy Independence Day!"

 "Thousands of fighters laid down their precious lives for the Freedom of our country, never forget their sacrifices. Happy Independence Day!"

 I am proud that I am an Indian and salute my flag and Indian army. Happy Independence Day!

 "Freedom in mind, faith in our soils. Let's salute our nation on this day Independence Day!"

 "Nothing is more precious than Independence and Freedom. Happy Independence Day!"

 "This Independence Day let's make a promise to ourselves that we will never forget the sacrifices of our leaders and make our country feel proud!

 Let the colourful flag of our country always furls high. Happy Independence Day!"