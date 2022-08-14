India Celebrates 75th year of Independence : Best Wishes, Quotes & Messages

This 15th August, 2022, India would be celebrating 75 years of its independence. Here you can find few wishes, messages, quotes and messages to share with your near as well as dear ones on whatsapp, Facebook and other social media platforms.



As we gear up to celebrate the 76th Independence Day, it is crucial to remember the importance of this day, the history of our nation as well as sacrifices our freedom fighters have made to gain freedom from the clutches of the British Empire.

On this day, the nation's citizen would be hoist flags and at the same time they would be singing the national anthem as well as cultural parades would take place across the nation. The Prime Minister would also hoist the national flag and he would give a speech at the Red Fort. It is a tradition started by the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, who has raised the national flag above the Lahori Gate of Red Fort in Delhi in 1947.

To Celebrate Independence Day with your near as well as dear one, here are few messages, best wishes, quotes and images to share on Facebook, Whatsapp and other Social Media Platforms.

India Independence Day Quotes

• Freedom is the way God intended us, it is something we are born with. Something that no one can take away from you. Let's celebrate Freedom! Happy Independence Day.

Can you imagine a day without a right to be free? It is integral to our existence. So, let's celebrate our Independence Day!

• Freedom doesn't see colours or shapes. There is enough hate and violence in the world, and now we need to build a better future, full of love, unity and understanding. Here's to a wonderful Independence Day!

• We are blessed to have a right to speak and to be heard. A right several brave souls fought for. Let's take a moment to think of their sacrifice and what they had to pay for the freedom we enjoy.

• Our forefathers bought our freedom with their hard work and sacrifice. Now we must work hard to create a better nation for generations that follow. Happy Independence Day!

• My love for my nation is boundless. My love for my people is endless. All I desire for my country is happiness. Let me be the first person to wish you a special Happy Independence Day!

• Let's salute our great nation on its Independence Day! I hope you all feel grateful for the freedom you have and are proud of the nation you were born to. Jai Hind!

• Here's to the future full of understanding, appreciation and gratitude. Happy Independence Day!

• Today let us take some time to value our nation and never forget the sacrifices from those who gave us freedom. Happy Independence Day!

• May your spirits rise with the flag today! Happy Independence Day!

India Independent Day Wishes, Messages & Greetings

• We celebrate the bravery of our fathers and their gift of freedom. Long may our flag wave….Happy Independence Day!

• Thousands laid down their lives so that our country can celebrate this day. Never forget their sacrifices. Happy Independence day!

• "This Independence Day let's take a pledge to protect the peace and unity of our great nation. Happy Independence Day!

India Independent Day Wishes to be sent on Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

