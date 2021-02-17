Indian Mompreneur, Rupali Sharma to break the stereotypes

Aegte Lifescience, Premium Skin, Hair & Makeup Brand is started by Rupali Sharma who believed her passion and started the brand with single product, i.e., Premium Onion Hair Oil.

"Onion Oil is my personal recommendation because I personally used Onion Juice mixed with herbs to cure my hair fall issues. Today, Onion Oil has become trend but we believe one should always know the list of ingredients

mixed in the formulation. Our ingredients are clinically tested and are 100% Natural and Organic." Says Rupali Sharma.

The company has recently introduced range of makeup products which are another milestone in the makeup industry as the products are Organic and 100% Natural. The new launch includes Aegte Organics Skin Corrector DD Cream

and Beetroot Lip & Cheek Tint which goes on all skin tone.

"We have received amazing response and the makeup artists too have reviewed and liked our products. We are glad to receive wonderful and amazing reviews and this motivate us to be true to our customers. We believe if you give quality and value, you will get the recognition." Rupali Sharma commented when asked about product acceptance in the market.

The Brand is eyeing 50Cr Turnover by next fiscal year and is planning to launch more healthy and organic products to suit every skin types.