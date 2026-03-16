India’s Sehri and Iftar Timings for March 16: City-Wise Ramadan Fasting Schedule

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches its final phase, Muslims across India are observing the 26th day of fasting with devotion and discipline. Each day of Ramadan follows a sacred rhythm — beginning before dawn with Sehri (the pre-fast meal) and ending after sunset with Iftar (the meal to break the fast).

These moments are more than routine mealtimes. Sehri is a quiet, reflective start that prepares individuals physically and spiritually for the day ahead, while Iftar brings families and communities together in gratitude, prayer, and shared meals. Traditionally, dates and water mark the breaking of the fast, followed by a wholesome dinner.

Because sunrise and sunset vary by geography, fasting schedules differ slightly from city to city. Keeping track of accurate local timings ensures that observers follow the fast correctly.

Why Sehri and Iftar Timings Differ Across Cities

India’s vast geographical spread causes noticeable variations in daylight hours. Cities located further east witness earlier sunrises and sunsets, while western regions experience them later. Even small longitudinal differences can shift fasting times by several minutes.

For those observing Ramadan, these differences matter. Sehri must conclude before the first light of dawn, and Iftar begins precisely at sunset. As a result, many people rely on verified daily schedules or local mosque announcements to avoid confusion.

Digital calendars, prayer apps, and community notices have made access to accurate timings easier than ever, helping families plan meals, prayers, and daily responsibilities smoothly.

City-Wise Sehri and Iftar Timings — March 16, 2026

Below are today’s fasting times across major Indian cities:

City Sehri Ends Iftar Begins Delhi 05:11 AM 06:31 PM Noida 05:10 AM 06:30 PM Chennai 05:04 AM 06:20 PM Lucknow 04:57 AM 06:16 PM Pune 05:29 AM 06:46 PM Mumbai 05:33 AM 06:50 PM Hyderabad 05:11 AM 06:27 PM Kolkata 04:29 AM 05:47 PM Patna 04:41 AM 06:00 PM Bhubaneswar 04:40 AM 05:57 PM Jaipur 05:17 AM 06:37 PM Indore 05:19 AM 06:37 PM Bengaluru 05:15 AM 06:31 PM Ahmedabad 05:32 AM 06:50 PM Surat 05:32 AM 06:49 PM Kanpur 04:59 AM 06:19 PM Jammu 05:17 AM 06:40 PM Chandigarh 05:11 AM 06:33 PM Ranchi 04:41 AM 05:59 PM

Planning the Day During Ramadan

With fasting lasting over 12 hours in many regions, planning becomes essential. Many people adjust work schedules, hydration habits, and sleep cycles to maintain energy and focus throughout the day.

Nutritionists often recommend balanced Sehri meals that include slow-digesting foods such as whole grains, fruits, and proteins to sustain energy. Iftar, meanwhile, is a time to replenish fluids and nutrients gradually rather than overeating at once.

Spiritual routines also intensify during these final days, with additional prayers, charity, and community gatherings becoming more frequent as Eid approaches.

Staying Updated with Local Timings

While national schedules are helpful, local mosque announcements remain one of the most reliable sources for precise prayer and fasting times. Slight regional differences, weather patterns, and calculation methods can occasionally affect published timetables.

Many families keep printed Ramadan calendars at home, while younger observers often rely on mobile apps for real-time updates and prayer reminders.

As Ramadan moves closer to its conclusion, accurate fasting schedules help devotees observe each day with clarity and peace of mind. Wishing everyone observing a meaningful and blessed Ramadan.