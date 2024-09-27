Indira Ekadashi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance, and Puja Rituals

Indira Ekadashi, observed on September 28, 2024, is a significant occasion in the Hindu calendar. This day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and is especially important for performing rituals to honour and seek liberation for ancestors. Falling during the Krishna Paksha of the Ashwin month, Indira Ekadashi focuses on releasing ancestors from the cycle of rebirth through fasting and offerings. Devotees perform rituals like tarpana to pay respects to their forefathers. Here is everything you need to know about this auspicious day, from the date and timings to its spiritual significance and puja rituals.

Indira Ekadashi 2024: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Indira Ekadashi in 2024 will be observed on Saturday, September 28. According to Drik Panchang, the key timings for the festival are as follows:

• Parana Time (breaking the fast) – 6:13 AM to 8:36 AM, September 29

• Dwadashi Tithi End Time – 4:47 PM, September 29

• Ekadashi Tithi Begins – 1:20 PM, September 27

• Ekadashi Tithi Ends – 2:49 PM, September 28

The period between these timings is considered highly auspicious for fasting and performing rituals.

Significance of Indira Ekadashi

Indira Ekadashi holds special importance as it occurs during Pitru Paksha, a time dedicated to paying homage to ancestors. Observing a fast on this day is believed to help departed souls achieve Moksha or liberation from the cycle of life and death. This Ekadashi serves as a reminder for individuals to express their gratitude to their ancestors for the legacy they have passed on.

The observance of this vrat strengthens the connection between the living and their ancestors, ensuring that the departed remain content and blessed in the afterlife. Additionally, devotees seek blessings from Lord Vishnu, who is revered as the protector and preserver in Hinduism, to ensure peace and prosperity for their families.

Indira Ekadashi 2024 Puja Rituals

The rituals associated with Indira Ekadashi are observed with great devotion. Below is a step-by-step guide to performing the puja on this sacred day:

1. Begin with a Holy Bath: Wake up early in the morning and take a bath to cleanse yourself before starting the day’s rituals.

2. Clean the House and Puja Room: Ensure that your home, particularly the puja area, is neat and clean.

3. Worship Lord Vishnu: Place an idol or picture of Lord Vishnu in the puja room. Light a lamp using desi ghee and offer garlands, fruits, Tulsi leaves, and homemade sweets to the deity.

4. Prepare and Offer Sattvik Food: Cook simple and pure food, and offer it not only to Brahmins but also to cows, crows, dogs, and even ants as a sign of respect and gratitude towards all living beings.

5. Recite Holy Texts: Chant verses from the Bhagavad Gita or participate in a Gayatri Path session to deepen your spiritual connection.

6. Avoid Plucking Tulsi Leaves: It is considered inauspicious to pluck Tulsi leaves on this day, though offering pre-plucked Tulsi leaves to Lord Vishnu is allowed.

7. Breaking the Fast: The fast is traditionally broken the next day during Dwadashi Tithi after completing the morning rituals.

By following these rituals, devotees believe they not only honour their ancestors but also bring peace and prosperity to their families.

Indira Ekadashi is a profound day of spiritual significance, offering an opportunity to reconnect with ancestors and seek their blessings. Through fasting, prayers, and performing rituals, devotees honor the memory of their forefathers, while also strengthening their own connection to the divine.

