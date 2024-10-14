Inorbit Mall Cyberabad Turns 15: Join the Celebrations with Sweet Treats, Indulging Events, and Festive Fun!

Inorbit Mall Cyberabad is thrilled to announce the celebration of its 15th anniversary. Hyderabad’s favourite mall completed 15 years on October 14th, marking a significant milestone in its journey. To kick off the festivities, the mall is treating children to complimentary Krispy Kreme donuts ensuring a sweet start to the celebrations.

In addition to the festivities, the mall is excited to welcome new retail partners, with Aukera Lab-Grown Diamond stores and Azorte opening their doors on October 13th, enhancing the shopping experience for visitors. Furthermore, Decathlon is set to launch in November, promising even more diverse options for shoppers.

The anniversary celebration at Inorbit Mall Cyberabad has already begun featuring a lineup of engaging events designed for families and the community. It started with a a vibrant Bathukamma Dance Performance at Level 01 on October 12th, showcasing traditional cultural expressions, while on October 13th, visitors were treated to an exciting Flashmob at Level 01.

The festivities continue with a Live Band Performance at the Food Court on October 19th, creating a lively atmosphere for shoppers and diners alike. For those seeking a novel experience, Scented Candle-making Workshop will be held in the East Atrium on October 25th, inviting participants to craft their own aromatic candles. Finally, on October 26th, families can join in the fun with a Lantern Making Workshop at the East Atrium, offering a hands-on activity perfect for all ages.

Reflecting on this important anniversary, Sharat Belavadi, Centre Head of Inorbit Mall Cyberabad stated, “It's been an amazing 15 years for Inorbit Mall Hyderabad and would like to thank our customers and partners who have been part of this journey. Over these years, the city has witnessed exponential growth in multiple aspects be it infrastructure, lifestyle, or the standard of living. We have constantly kept our consumer needs in mind and with changing times, we have upgraded our mall’s look & feel, services and category mix by adding even more premium brands thus reinforcing our positioning as Hyderabad’s ‘Bridge to Luxury.’ We would continue to upgrade and stay relevant to fast-changing consumer needs.”

Join Inorbit Mall Cyberabad as it celebrates this remarkable milestone with a month full of festivities, community spirit, and new shopping experiences!