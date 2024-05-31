International Children’s Day 2024: Countries Celebrating on June 1, History, and Significance

International Children's Day is observed annually to advocate for the rights and well-being of children globally. It highlights the progress made in safeguarding children's rights while also emphasizing the ongoing efforts needed to ensure every child has access to education, safety, and a life free from discrimination and exploitation. This day is distinct from Universal Children's Day, which is celebrated in November.

Date and History of International Children's Day

International Children's Day is celebrated on June 1 each year. In 2024, it falls on a Saturday. The origins of this day trace back to the World Conference on Child Welfare held in Geneva in 1925. Later, on November 4, 1949, the Women's International Democratic Federation in Moscow established June 1 as the International Day for the Protection of Children. From 1950 onwards, numerous Communist and post-Communist countries began observing this day as Children's Day.

Countries Celebrating on June 1

Many nations, particularly former Soviet states and others focusing on children's rights, celebrate International Children's Day on June 1. These countries include:

• China

• Russia

• Ukraine

• Poland

• Bulgaria

• Romania

• Hungary

• Mongolia

• Armenia

• Azerbaijan

• Belarus

• Georgia

• Kazakhstan

• Kyrgyzstan

• Latvia

• Lithuania

• Moldova

• Tajikistan

• Turkmenistan

• Uzbekistan

On this day, various activities such as parades, concerts, and educational events are organised to raise awareness about children's well-being and rights.

Significance of International Children's Day

International Children's Day is crucial as it highlights the global dedication to protecting and promoting children's rights. The day serves as a poignant reminder of the necessity to ensure every child has access to education, healthcare, and a safe environment. It also draws attention to critical issues like child labour, exploitation, and abuse. By advocating for children's fundamental human rights, this day encourages societies worldwide to prioritise the well-being and development of their youngest members.