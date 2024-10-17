International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2024: Theme, History, Significance, and Celebration Ideas

The International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is observed annually on October 17 across the globe. This day fosters dialogue and awareness about poverty among governments, policymakers, and the general public.

International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2024: Theme

The theme for the 2024 International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is ‘Ending Social and Institutional Maltreatment: Acting Together for Just, Peaceful, and Inclusive Societies.’ This theme focuses on addressing social and institutional injustice, advocating for collective action toward building a fair and inclusive world.

History of International Day for the Eradication of Poverty

The origins of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty date back to October 17, 1987, when over 100,000 people gathered at the Trocadero in Paris to honor victims of poverty, hunger, and violence. Joseph Wresinski, the founder of the International Movement ATD Fourth World, unveiled a commemorative stone, emphasizing that poverty is a violation of human rights.

In 1992, the United Nations General Assembly, through resolution 47/196, officially designated October 17 as the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty. The UN called on member states to observe the day by organizing activities aimed at eradicating poverty and addressing the root causes of destitution.

Significance of International Day for the Eradication of Poverty

This day provides an opportunity for individuals, communities, and governments to unite and address the challenges faced by those living in poverty. It highlights the struggles of impoverished communities and advocates for their right to be heard and included in decision-making processes that affect their lives.

Poverty is not solely an economic issue; it is also a violation of human rights. The observance underscores the need for social justice, access to education, clean water, food, and equal human dignity for all. The involvement of people living in poverty in choosing the annual theme further emphasizes the participatory nature of this campaign.

Facts About Global Poverty

1. According to the World Bank, over 712 million people—approximately 9% of the global population—live in extreme poverty, surviving on less than $2.15 per day.

2. Poverty claims the lives of nearly 22,000 children each day, and one billion children worldwide live in impoverished conditions, as reported by the Borgen Project.

3. Five countries—Bangladesh, China, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, India, and Nigeria—account for three-fifths of the world's extremely poor population.

4. The COVID-19 pandemic has set back years of progress in poverty reduction, with 23 million people becoming poorer compared to 2019.

5. Only 12% of the global population consumes 85% of the Earth’s water, highlighting significant inequalities in resource access.

How to Celebrate International Day for the Eradication of Poverty

1. Host Educational Workshops

Organize workshops or seminars to raise awareness about the causes and effects of poverty. Highlight the critical role education plays in breaking the cycle of poverty and promoting self-sufficiency.

2. Encourage Community Discussions

Create forums or discussion groups that allow members of the community to share their experiences, ideas, and potential solutions for alleviating poverty.

3. Participate in Volunteer Activities

Join or form a local volunteer group and take part in initiatives like food or clothing drives, or community clean-up efforts in impoverished areas.

4. Launch Social Media Campaigns

Leverage social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter) to share informative posts, personal stories, and action plans. Use relevant hashtags to spread the message and encourage others to get involved in poverty eradication efforts.

By observing the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, we can take steps toward building a more just, inclusive, and equitable society for all.