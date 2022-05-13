International Day of Families: Current theme, History, significance and why it is celebrated?

International Day of Families is celebrated majorly to highlight the significance of family as well its value. It is observed each year, on 15th May across the world to spread awareness about the Role of the international community (United Nation) in the welfare of families such as education, gender equality and so on.



Significance of family

Family is very important in our life, mainly it helps us to feel secure, it provides us support, security and love. It also offers us a feeling of having someone in life with whom, one can share our problems.

Why this International Day of Families is celebrated?

This day helps in promoting the significance of families and their welfare, such as education, gender, equality, health, rights for children and social inclusion among others.

This day also helps in highlighting few issues related to the circumstances of the Families. Undoubtedly, over the years, the International Day of Families has inspired numerous nations across the world to spend quality time with their own families and bring attention to family issues.

History of International Day of Families

The UNGA (United Nations General Assembly) on 9th December 1989 proclaimed that, the international year of Families in its resolution 44/82. In 1993, The General Assembly has decided in a resolution (A/RES/47?237) that 15 May each year will be observed as the International Day of Families.

The major motive of the General Assembly is to highlight the determination of the UN to encourage people to have better living standards and have social progress for families across the world.

International Day of Families Theme

Each year, the secretary-general of the United Nations had made an announcement a theme for International Day of Families, to reflect the purpose of events. Families and urbanization is the theme of International Family Day 2022.

How international day is celebrated?

Few events are organized at local, national and international levels such as workshops, seminars, exhibition etc. Annual themes are discussed in workshops and seminars in order to encourage people, numerous educational campaigns have also began to strengthen as well as support family units.

Few nations tend to manufacture tool kits and also distribute them among the people, they major focus on specific section of population such as school children, young adults and college-going etc.