International Day of Tropics 2022: Significance of the day and why it is celebrated?

International Day of the Tropics is observed each year on 29th June, this day helps highlight the significance of the tropic regions and the environmental and socio-economic challenges faced by them.



The International Day of the Tropics 2022 also helps in encouraging to talk about the tropics, the regions around the equator which lie between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres.

Tropics region receives direct sunlight, and are the warmest and experience abundant rainfall which results in a humid climate. This day also helps in shedding the light on the fact that this belt hosts about 40% of the Earth's population and 80% of its biodiversity.

International Day of the Tropics 2022: Why Tropical Day is observed on 29th June?

The First state of the Tropics Report by the James Crook University of Australia, in collaboration with 11 other research institutions, was submitted on 29th June, 2014.

The report looked at varied environmental, economic and social issues to understand whether life in the tropics is improving.

The report on the Tropics also noted that the population in the tropics would rise from 40% to about 50% by the 2050.

The State of the Tropics report has also pointed out the impact of the economic growth on the environment, with the rise in the deforestation, rising number of threatened terrestrial species and reduction of the mangrove forest cover which is essential for the coastal integrity.

The United Nations General Assembly took cognizance of this report and it has adopted the resolution on June 14, 2016 and designated 29th June as the international Day of the Tropics.

International Day of the Tropics 2022: What are the Tropical Regions?

The tropics of the region of the Earth, which surrounds the Equator, the regions are defined in latitude by the Tropics of Cancer in the Northern hemisphere and the Tropic of Capricorn in the Southern Hemisphere.

With regards to terms of climate, the tropics would receive the sunlight, which is more direct when compared to the rest of the Earth and these regions are generally hotter and also wetter, as these regions are not affected much by the solar reasons. The word tropical sometimes tend to refer to this sort of climate in the zone rather than to the geographical zone itself.

International Day of the Tropics 2022: Significance

This day helps bring attention of the myriad challenges which are faced by the nations in the tropical areas of the Earth and the wide-ranging ramifications of the rising issues. The annual event also underscores the significance of the tropical nations to help in achieving the sustainable Development Goals.

International Day of Tropics 2022: Tropical countries

Countries Areas located in the Tropics

Haiti Full

India Partial

Honduras Full

Indonesia Full

Bahamas Partial