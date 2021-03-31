Transgender movements have been increasing over the past few generations because of the biases that some people would assume about the transgender community.



While there are holidays commemorating transgender people who have suffered, International Transgender Day of Visibility focuses on more of the positive aspects of what being transgender means and takes direct action in changing the biases of people who don't understand transgender.

Rachel Crandall, the head of Transgender Michigan is one of the people who asked why there isn't a holiday that celebrates who they are? Originally, the first holiday that commemorates transgender people was Transgender Day of Remembrance, a holiday that memorializes the transgender people that the world has lost.

While this day commemorates the transgender people who have died without any recognition or acceptance, Crandall decided that there should be a better way to celebrate the lives of transgenders and thus created the holiday back in 2009. Since then, Trans Student Educational Resource took over social media management in 2003 and uses it as a way to educate people about transsexuality.

Hence, International Transgender Day of Visibility is all about giving transexuals the spotlight on this day and educate others about what it means to be transgender and to try and remove transphobia as a result. The Trans Student Educational Resource has education videos that detail stories about trans people and how they experience life.

This day encourages people to talk about the issues facing transgender people and why it's important to talk about those issues. It's a day of recognition, allowing people to learn about the history of transgender people in the world and day all about building acceptance for a minority group that strives for safety, understanding, and well-being.