International Yoga Day 2025: Celebrating Harmony of Health and Earth Through Yoga

Every year on June 21, the world unites to celebrate International Yoga Day, honouring the ancient Indian discipline that fosters harmony between the body, mind, and spirit. The date was chosen as it marks the summer solstice, the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere, symbolizing light, knowledge, and wellness.

Theme for International Yoga Day 2025

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Yoga for One Earth, One Health.”

It emphasizes yoga's integral role in nurturing personal well-being while promoting a healthy relationship with nature. The message calls for a holistic approach to health that balances the individual with the planet, highlighting yoga as a sustainable path to wellness.

A Brief History of International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day was officially recognized by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, following a proposal from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 69th UNGA session. He described yoga as “an invaluable gift from India’s ancient tradition.” The resolution was adopted with overwhelming support from 175 nations, making it a truly global movement.

The Deeper Significance

This annual event is more than just a celebration—it’s a reminder of yoga’s transformative power. By promoting physical fitness, emotional balance, and mental clarity, yoga serves as a bridge between the individual and the collective, health and nature, and inner peace and global harmony. The day also inspires people to make yoga a part of their daily lives, reinforcing its benefits across cultures and age groups.

Inspirational Quotes on Yoga

• “The body is your temple. Keep it pure and clean for the soul to reside in.” — B.K.S. Iyengar

• “The nature of yoga is to shine the light of awareness into the darkest corners of the body.” — Jason Crandell

• “Yoga is not about self-improvement, it’s about self-acceptance.” — Gurmukh Kaur Khalsa

• “Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self.” — The Bhagavad Gita

• “Yoga is the symbol of universal aspiration for health and well-being. It is a health assurance on zero budget.” — PM Narendra Modi

• “Yoga is the journey that takes you through yourself, to your true self, to your soul. I wish everyone a very Happy Yoga Day.”

• “May the practice of yoga bring peace, harmony, and well-being to your life.”

As the 11th International Yoga Day unfolds, let us reflect on yoga’s timeless wisdom and its potential to unite humanity with health, peace, and ecological consciousness. Through every pose and breath, yoga continues to serve as a beacon for a balanced and purposeful life.