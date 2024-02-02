Is Cliffhangers India the Best Experiential Travel Company in Kashmir & Ladakh?

Cliffhangers India is one of the fastest growing travel operators in Kashmir for making reservations for experiential related events and activities. The company connects travellers with unique travel experiences by providing a wide range of exhilarating options, guaranteeing memorable and exciting travel experiences. They pride themselves on having many years of experience operating as travel agents across northern India - this makes Cliffhangers India truly standout! Cliffhangers India has become one of the leading travel providers throughout India's travel sector – particularly in Kashmir and Ladakh. Ranging from low cost to high end travel as well as adventure to leisure experiences - Cliffhangers India offers travel solutions for every kind of traveller!

The company has branches in Leh and Gurez in addition to its main office in Srinagar, Kashmir. It is recognised by the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) and the Adventure Tour Operators Association of Kashmir (ATOK). Two brothers from Srinagar own the company and are in charge of development and administration. The company name is a registered trademark.





Experiential Travel

With the increasing interest in travel, many travellers are in search of something new and exciting when travelling. Travellers now wish for deeper immersion - necessitating finding an authentic local travel companion who can demonstrate more than simply views, structures, parks or buildings when exploring an area.

Cliffhangers excels at offering experiences beyond touristic ones. These include culinary walks, cultural tours and city tours as well as afternoon hikes, outdoor lunch sets-ups and snowmobile, zip line experiences, etc which they incorporate in their itinerary for customers.

Travel packages that combine adventure and relaxation can now be found. Their best-selling leisure products are Kashmir Tour Packages and Leh Ladakh Tour Packages; most popular leisure activities are paragliding and river rafting while hiking is considered to be one of the top adventure activities for Kashmir tours.

Adventure & Leisure Escapes

The company was established first as an adventure company. Over time, however, the company saw it necessary to expand into offering leisure and entertainment products as well

- including adventure experiences such as hikes for day visitors to regular tourist programs or river rafting excursions as an add-on experience from touring. Furthermore, skiing excursions were introduced into their regular sightseeing offerings at Gulmarg in winter as a unique offering from sightseeing.

Fun and adventure have always been hallmarks of this company's service, and they were among the pioneers who broke down barriers between Adventure Tours Companies and Leisure Tours Companies.

Rapid Expansion of Cliffhangers

Cliffhangers India Is a market leader now, it is the firm that has provided some of the most unforgettable adventures in Kashmir over more than a decade. They created numerous treks as well as making them financially sustainable; were the first company to establish departure times for mountain hikes; also skiing training courses are provided there; other experiences available include paragliding, river rafting, zip lines, horseback riding, shikara rides and ATV riding are just a few more possibilities.

Over the past years, their adventure tourism product range has expanded significantly. By 2022, they had more than 20 products dedicated to adventure tourism as well as 50 treks throughout Kashmir and Ladakh Himalayan region.

Security Commitment: Their adventure department staff are all Medical First Responders and thus well equipped to manage any medical crisis that may arise. Mountain and trekking guides have completed medical training as well as possessing knowledge of wilderness terrain. All their travel products have an insurance as an added feature - perfect for adventure travel!

Due to their adventures, the group has established insurance as a necessity when climbing, trekking and mountaineering. When engaging in any activity they carry important medical supplies like oxygen cylinders for trekking as well as oxygen-containing canisters for mountain medicine use as well as life-saving jackets with first aid kits for river rafting and river kayaking activities.

Widening Horizons Every day the company adds new experiences for its customers. Their latest product offering for travel post covid is Workation (located both in Kashmir and Ladakh). Furthermore, Trans Himalayan treks such as Warwan Valley trek have also been made available to them.

Partnerships and Certificates: They have formed partnerships with both multinational and national companies, operating its operations within Kashmir and Ladakh on a business to business basis. They offer premier services that deliver customer satisfaction - they're the number one choice of travel firms who look for collaborations or tie-ups to meet this standard.

The company is an all-in-one travel and experience provider, servicing both Kashmir and Ladakh. Since 2010, their growth has been propelled by its dedication to security and pleasant journeys for travellers. Registered with the government and supported by highly- skilled employees, its business boasts several of the highest-profile VIPs from throughout India who trust Cliffhangers for travel arrangements and planning their trips with this organisation.