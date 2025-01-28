K M Cariappa Jayanti 2025: Honouring the Legacy of India’s First Army Chief

January 28th marks the celebration of K M Cariappa Jayanti, a tribute to Field Marshal Kodandera Madappa Cariappa, the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army. His visionary leadership during the formative years of India’s independence was instrumental in establishing a disciplined, modern military.

K M Cariappa’s unwavering dedication to the nation, unity, and professionalism continues to inspire generations. His life and values remind us of the importance of selfless service and integrity in nation-building.

The Legacy of K.M. Cariappa

Field Marshal Cariappa’s journey is a story of patriotism and commitment. His efforts laid the groundwork for a robust military system that prioritized discipline and modernization. Known for his impartiality and focus on unity, he believed in the motto of serving the nation above all.

His life serves as a powerful reminder of how leadership rooted in integrity can transform a nation’s destiny.

Inspiring Quotes by K M Cariappa

On this special day, let’s honour his memory by reflecting on some of his most inspirational words:

1.“The safety, honour, and welfare of your country come first, always and every time. The honour, welfare, and comfort of the men you command come next. Your own ease, comfort, and safety come last, always and every time.”

2.“Army is there to serve the Government of the day, and we should make sure that it does not get mixed up with party politics. A soldier is above politics and should not believe in caste or creed.”

3.“To me, there is only two stans – Hindustan and Foujistan.”

6.“In modern warfare, a large army is not sufficient; it needs industrial potential behind it. If the army is the first line of defence, the industry is the second.”

8.“Soldiers know the futility of wars to solve internal problems. We ought to be ashamed that today they had more peace in war than peace in peace.”

"An Indian and to the last breath would remain an Indian. To me, there is only two Sthans – Hindustan (India) and Foujistan (the Army)."

Conclusion: A Day to Reflect and Be Inspired

K M Cariappa Jayanti is an opportunity to reflect on the values of discipline, unity, and service that he exemplified. By sharing his inspiring quotes, we honour his enduring legacy and continue to draw strength from his vision for a stronger, united India.