Karwa Chauth 2025: City-Wise Moonrise Timings, Puja Muhurat, Rituals and the Significance of This Sacred Fast

Karwa Chauth 2025 is being celebrated today, October 10, across India with deep devotion and joy. The festival, primarily observed by married women, signifies love, sacrifice, and prayer for the longevity and well-being of their husbands. Women observe a nirjala vrat—a strict fast without food or water—from sunrise until the moonrise, breaking it only after sighting the moon and offering prayers to Lord Chandra (the Moon God).

Puja Muhurat and Moonrise Timings

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat this year is from 5:57 PM to 7:11 PM, while the Upavasa (fasting) time extends from 6:19 AM to 8:13 PM. The Chaturthi Tithi began at 10:54 PM on October 9 and ends at 7:38 PM on October 10, 2025.

Here are the city-wise moonrise timings for today:

• New Delhi, Noida, Gurugram: 8:13 PM

• Mumbai: 8:55 PM

• Pune: 8:52 PM

• Ahmedabad: 8:47 PM

• Bengaluru: 8:48 PM

• Chennai: 8:38 PM

• Jaipur: 8:22 PM

• Hyderabad: 8:36 PM

• Chandigarh: 8:09 PM

• Kolkata: 7:42 PM

Rituals and Traditions

The day begins early with the Sargi, a pre-dawn meal prepared by mothers-in-law, which helps women sustain through the fast. After sunrise, women take a sacred vow (Sankalp) to observe the fast for their husbands’ longevity and family’s prosperity.

During the evening puja, devotees worship Goddess Parvati (Chauth Mata), symbolising marital bliss and feminine strength. Women either draw the deity on the wall or place her idol or picture on a decorated altar. The rituals include listening to the Karwa Chauth Vrat Katha, exchanging decorated karwas (pots), and praying together in groups.

Once the moon rises, women offer Arghya (water) to the moon through a sieve, seek blessings, and finally break their fast after seeing their husbands’ faces through the same sieve—symbolising love, trust, and eternal companionship.

The Legend of Karwa Chauth

The most famous legend associated with Karwa Chauth is that of Queen Veeravati, a devoted wife who fainted during her first fast due to hunger. Her brothers, distressed by her condition, tricked her into breaking the fast early by showing her a false reflection of the moon. Unfortunately, her husband died soon after. Grief-stricken, Veeravati prayed to Goddess Indrani, who advised her to keep the fast for an entire year to atone. Her prayers were finally answered, and her husband was revived, symbolising the power of devotion and faith.

Cultural Significance

Karwa Chauth is more than a ritual—it is a celebration of love, endurance, and faith. It reinforces the sacred bond of marriage and highlights the emotional strength of women who uphold age-old traditions with pride and devotion.

As the moon graces the night sky, millions of women across India will break their fasts under its soft glow, celebrating togetherness and the enduring spirit of love.