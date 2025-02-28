Keeravani joins the live concert trend, set to perform in Hyderabad

Renowned music composer MM Keeravani is set to make his debut in the live concert arena, joining the growing trend of musicians embracing stage performances. With industry legends like Ilaiyaraaja, AR Rahman, Anirudh Ravichander, Devi Sri Prasad, and Thaman having already ventured into the world of live concerts, Keeravani is now ready to take the stage.

Live music concerts have been a long-standing tradition in Tamil Nadu, drawing massive crowds and enthusiastic responses. However, the trend has struggled to gain momentum in the Telugu states. While Ilaiyaraaja's concerts have consistently received overwhelming appreciation, the success of other composers’ live performances has been mixed. Now, Keeravani is set to test the waters with his upcoming musical tour.

His first-ever concert is scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on March 22, and ticket sales have already commenced. Fans are eager to witness the maestro bring his iconic compositions to life. Keeravani’s extensive musical repertoire spans multiple decades, featuring evergreen hits from films like Allari Priyudu, Gharana Mogudu, Annamayya, Baahubali, and RRR. The concert is expected to feature a stellar lineup of top playback singers and a grand orchestral setup, promising an unforgettable musical experience for audiences. With the success of international artists like Ed Sheeran drawing massive crowds in India, the anticipation is high for how well Keeravani’s concert will resonate with Telugu music lovers.

This event could mark a turning point for live music culture in the Telugu states, potentially paving the way for more large-scale performances in the future. As the excitement builds, all eyes are on Keeravani to see how his debut concert will unfold.