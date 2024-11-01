Kerala Piravi 2024: Celebrating the Foundation Day of Kerala – Date, History, Significance, and Festivities

Live
Kerala Piravi marks Kerala's foundation as a state on November 1, celebrating its rich heritage, culture, and unity of Malayalam speakers
Each year, November 1 is celebrated as Kerala Piravi, which in Malayalam translates to "the birth of Kerala." This day honours the formation of Kerala, recognizing it as the day Kerala officially became a state.
History of Kerala Piravi
Prior to India's independence, the Malayalam-speaking regions were divided into Travancore, Cochin, and Malabar. On July 1, 1949, Travancore and Cochin united, forming Travancore-Cochin. Eventually, on November 1, 1956, Malabar and Kasaragod taluk of South Canara joined them, resulting in the creation of the state of Kerala under the States Reorganisation Act. This significant merger is commemorated each year as Kerala Piravi or Kerala Foundation Day.
Significance of Kerala Piravi
Kerala Piravi is a time to celebrate the state's unique culture, literature, and traditions. It is a day when the people of Kerala take pride in their heritage. Traditional attire is worn, with women dressing in kasavu sarees and men in mundu, underscoring the deep connection to cultural customs.
Celebrations of Kerala Piravi
Schools and colleges mark Kerala Piravi with events such as Malayala Bhasha Vaarams, or Malayalam language contests, to promote the state's linguistic and cultural heritage among students. Kerala's Foundation Day coincides with Karnataka's state day, Kannada Rajyotsava, as both states celebrate their identity on November 1.