Kharchi Puja 2024: Celebrating Tripura's Festival of 14 Gods

Kharchi Puja, an ancient festival celebrated enthusiastically in Tripura, is popularly known as the Festival of 14 Gods. It falls annually on the auspicious day of Shukla Ashtami, the eighth day of the lunar month of Ashadha, which typically occurs in July or August. This year, Kharchi Puja commenced on July 14 and will span a week, marked by fervent religious and cultural observances.

Significance and Rituals

During Kharchi Puja, the focal point is the worship of Chaturdasa Devata, the ancestral deity revered by the Tripuri people. The highlight of the rituals involves royal priests ceremoniously transporting idols of the Fourteen Gods from the historic Ujjayanta Palace in Agartala to the sacred Saidra river for purification. Following this purifying ritual, the idols are returned to the temple adorned with vibrant flowers, traditional attire, ornaments, and vermillion paste. Devotees eagerly receive prasad, sanctified offerings distributed by the priests as a mark of divine blessings.

Cultural Traditions

The festival also includes recitations of sacred hymns and mantras to invoke the blessings of the deities, reinforcing spiritual connections among the community. Pilgrims flock to the temple grounds to participate in the festivities, adding to the vibrant atmosphere of devotion and celebration. A significant cultural aspect of Kharchi Puja is the construction of the Chaturdasha Mandapa, a bamboo structure symbolizing the royal palace of the Tripuri kings. Crafted by skilled artisans with thatched roofs, this mandapa stands as a testament to Tripura's rich cultural heritage and religious traditions.

Kharchi Puja stands as a testament to Tripura's rich cultural heritage and religious traditions, celebrated with deep reverence and communal joy. The festival not only honours the Chaturdasa Devata but also fosters a sense of unity and devotion among the Tripuri people. As Kharchi Puja continues to be cherished and celebrated across generations, it remains a vibrant symbol of Tripura's cultural identity and spiritual legacy.