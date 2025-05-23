Khushi Kapoor Stuns at Cannes 2025 in Pichhwai-Inspired Floral Gown by Anita Dongre

Khushi Kapoor made a graceful appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 to support her sister Janhvi Kapoor during the screening of her debut film Homebound. Her choice of attire quickly caught attention—not just for its beauty but also for its deep cultural significance.

Khushi wore a stunning strapless floral gown designed by renowned Indian designer Anita Dongre. The gown was a tribute to Rajasthan’s Pichhwai painting tradition, hand-painted by skilled artisans known for preserving this intricate art form. The pastel-hued ensemble featured soft tones of green, yellow, and pink floral motifs, an off-shoulder neckline, and a figure-hugging bodice that flared into a mermaid-style silhouette. The floor-length hem and delicate brushstrokes added a whimsical charm to her look.

The gown, styled by celebrity fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri, was highlighted on social media with admiration for how it embodied India’s craft heritage. Tanya praised Anita Dongre’s continued dedication to working with traditional artists and sustaining their livelihoods through high-fashion collaborations.