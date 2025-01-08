Kumbh Mela 2025: Unique Bus Housing World’s Heaviest Sphatik Shivling Draws Devotees in Prayagraj

As the grand Maha Kumbh Mela approaches, a special white bus stationed near the Alopshankari Crossing on Sangam Lower Road in Prayagraj has become the center of attention for devotees and saints alike. This Tata 1210 model bus carries not only the spiritual presence of Swami Sachchidanand Chaitanya but also the world’s heaviest Sphatik (crystal) Shivling, weighing 65 kg.

The Legacy of the Sphatik Shivling

The 65 kg Shivling was installed in 1992 by Shri Laxman Chaitanya Brahmachari, the revered guru of Swami Sachchidanand. The Shivling, claimed to be the heaviest of its kind, holds immense spiritual significance and has now become a focal point for devotees at the Kumbh Mela.

A Unique Bus with Spiritual Features

The bus, named Shri Shri Harsiddhi, was originally designed by Shri Laxman Chaitanya Brahmachari for the Ujjain Simhastha Kumbh. It features practical elements that complement its spiritual purpose. A square tank atop the vehicle collects sacred water from pilgrimage sites, including the 12 Jyotirlingas, which is used for rituals and to sanctify the Shivling.

A Journey of Spiritual Legacy

After Shri Laxman Chaitanya Brahmachari’s passing in 2001, his disciple, Guru Maa Dr Kalyani Chaitanya Brahmacharini, continued the journey of this unique bus until her death in 2023. The bus not only served as a symbol of spiritual power but also as a mobile residence and stage for religious activities.

Practical Features of the Bus

Once equipped with a kitchen and toilet, the bus also has a stage area and a grain storage system for preparing food offerings. Despite the discontinuation of spare parts for this Tata model, mechanics have ensured its functionality by sourcing components from various locations, preserving this spiritual relic for future generations.

Anticipation for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

The Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the world’s largest spiritual gatherings, is set to take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025. Millions of devotees from across the globe are expected to attend, as preparations near completion. Authorities are implementing robust safety measures and crowd management plans to ensure a smooth and enriching experience for all participants.