L V Prasad Eye Institute hosts Glaucoma Awareness Walk, to raise awareness about the ‘Silent Thief of Vision’

Worldwide estimates put the figure for those with glaucoma at around 80 million. Approximately 50% of them are unaware of it and this number may be even higher in underdeveloped countries. This is because glaucoma is asymptomatic, till a very late stage. If untreated, glaucoma may progress to blindness. Glaucoma, an eye problem associated with increased eye pressure, is called the ‘Silent Thief of Vision’ because the vision once lost to it cannot be restored.

Glaucoma is the most common cause of irreversible blindness. One in every 200 aged 40 and above, and one in every eight aged 80 and above has glaucoma. Available statistics indicate that 1.12 crore Indians (4.5% of the Indian population) suffer from glaucoma of which 11 lakh people have turned blind due to glaucoma.

Though Glaucoma is a potentially blinding disease, one has to remember that most patients with Glaucoma will not become blind. They will be able to lead a productive fulfilling life throughout if they follow the instructions of their Glaucoma care provider.

V C Sajjanar, MD, TSRTC (Ex- ADGP, Telangana) was the chief guest. About 600 people participated in the walk that began at the LVPEI, Kallam Anji Reddy campus and ended at KBR Park entrance, Jubilee Hills. A flash mob ensured that visitors to the KBR park were also pulled into the awareness walk and learnt a thing or two about glaucoma and its treatment.

Speaking on the occasion Mr V C Sajjanar, Managing Director, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (Ex- ADGP, Telangana) said, LV Prasad Eye Institute has taken a commendable initiative this World Glaucoma Week to raise awareness about glaucoma, a silent thief of sight that affects millions globally. Renowned for its world-class eye care, the institute has not only set benchmarks in ophthalmology but also placed Hyderabad on the global medical tourism map. Glaucoma often goes unnoticed, particularly among individuals over 40, leading to irreversible blindness. Shockingly, over 10 million people in India and more than 80 million worldwide suffer from this condition, many without realizing it. Awareness programs like these are crucial in educating people about early detection and prevention. As part of our commitment, the RTC management will actively participate in spreading awareness, at bus stands, within buses, and through our staff, ensuring that more people understand the risks of glaucoma and the importance of timely eye check-ups.

“Let us all spread the word about the need for regular comprehensive eye examinations to detect glaucoma early and avoid blindness“ said, Mr V C Sajjanar.

Mr Senthil, Cinematographer; emphasized the critical need for glaucoma awareness, calling it a laudable initiative by LV Prasad Eye Institute, an organization long dedicated to preserving and restoring vision. As a photographer, my craft depends on good eyesight. I’ve personally witnessed the impact of blindness, my mother lost her vision. This world is full of beauty, and sight allows us to experience and cherish it, he shared. Glaucoma is a preventable disease, yet tragically, 90% of those affected don’t even realize they have it. Regular eye check-ups are crucial, and we are fortunate to have world-class institutions like LV Prasad Eye Institute to support us. I deeply appreciate their commitment to spreading awareness. Beyond just awareness, it’s important for all of us to take action, get our eyes checked and encourage those around us to do the same, to prevent this preventable disease.

Dr Siddharth Dixit, Consultant Ophthalmologist - Glaucoma at the LVPEI Kallam Anji Reddy campus exhorted everyone present, “Please get comprehensive eye checkups done at regular intervals to detect glaucoma in the early stages, better manage it and avoid blindness. Do not miss the tests, especially if you have a family history of glaucoma.”

Glaucoma is not a reason to loose hope, even if we have glaucoma, we can still lead a happy and fulfilling life, provided you keep coming for check up, keep putting drops, said Dr Siddharth.

Dr Sirisha Senthil, Head of Glaucoma Services, LVPEI; said, Glaucoma is a blinding disease that progresses silently, without symptoms or warning signs. Vision loss happens gradually, and if left untreated, it can lead to complete blindness. Since one in eight people over 40 has glaucoma, regular eye check-ups are essential, especially for those with a family history of the condition. While glaucoma is often associated with aging, it can affect newborns as well. In cases of consanguineous marriages, infants are at higher risk. A telltale sign in newborns is a change in the black part of the eye, which may turn white or blue. If detected early and treated in time, these children can develop normal vision. However, even a few months of delay can result in permanent blindness. Another major risk factor is the misuse of steroids. Unnecessary or over-the-counter steroid medications can lead to glaucoma, causing irreversible damage to eyesight.

Dr Chandra Sekhar, Vice Chair Emeritus, LVPEI; said, it is important that we are aware of glaucoma, which can cause irreversible vision loss. Those with diabetes and family history of glaucoma should get their eyes checked every year for glaucoma.

What is needed to keep Glaucoma in check? Detect Glaucoma Early

Only periodic testing allows early diagnosis and prevents visual disability. People who have high myopia (thick glasses for distance), diabetics, those who have used steroids for more than 4-6 weeks and those with a family history of Glaucoma are at risk of developing glaucoma.

According to the World Glaucoma Association, it is best to get checked:

· Every 2-4 years if you are less than 40 year of age

· Every 2-3 years if you are between 40-60 years

· Every 1-2 years if you are above 60 years of age

Early detection ensures greater chances of preserving vision for years to come. 80% of glaucoma-related blindness is preventable if detected and treated in time. Yet almost 7 million people worldwide turn blind due to glaucoma, with 66% of them being women, according to the World Glaucoma Association. This is because a whopping 90% of glaucoma cases go undetected, due to a lack of awareness.

Regular Use of Medications and Regular Check-ups

Glaucoma patients usually need to use eye drops. Using the eye drops regularly is the most important factor in preserving vision. One must remember that non-compliance to prescribed medication is the most common factor leading to vision loss. Similarly, regular check-ups with an ophthalmologist are pertinent. In the absence of appropriate tests at home, a hospital-based check-up is the only way to know the status of vision and the efficacy of treatment.

The LVPEI eye care network commemorated the Glaucoma Awareness Week during March 8-16, to raise awareness about the disease that can affect both adults and children. The week-long commemoration had social media campaigns, workshops for practitioners and continuous medical education (CME) sessions. It culminated with the Glaucoma Awareness Walk on March 16, 2025.