For hundreds of years communication took place through just a couple of ways, you either sat down and had a conversation with someone or you wrote your thoughts and feelings down on a letter and had it delivered to them by courier. The nature of letters made them incredibly intimate, as each carried the indelible mark of its creator.



Everything from the subtle scents of your home and perfume, to snippings from your garden could be included in a mailed letter. Digital media just doesn't quite carry the same personal level as this old method, and Letter Writing Day is your opportunity to remember the wonders of the hand-written word.

World Letter Writing Day was established by Richard Simpkin as a tribute to the joy and excitement he felt when a hand-written letter would arrive in his mailbox. His appreciation of the hand-written word came about as a result of a project he was working on called "Australian Legends", he would send out letters to everyone he considered to be an Australian Legend with the interest of arranging a personal interview and photography session.

There was just something amazing about receiving a letter with the legends own personal touch to it, and it certainly doesn't hurt that while hand-written letters are collectible, digital communication certainly is not.