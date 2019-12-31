Live Updates: New Year 2020 Celebrations Usher in new decade
3. Around 12,000 fireworks set to light up London's sky at midnight
4. More than a million people have descended on Sydney Harbour for the traditional fireworks display.
- 31 Dec 2019 2:09 PM GMT
Back in Hyderabad, Hyderabad Metro Rail Timings will be extended to till 0100Hrs tonigh. The last train departs from terminal station at 0100Hrs
- 31 Dec 2019 2:02 PM GMT
Hong Kong cancelled its popular New Year's Eve fireworks due to security concerns with continuing anti-government protests.
- 31 Dec 2019 1:47 PM GMT
Here are some photographs from the new year celebrations in Auckland, New Zealand, which welcomed the dawn of 2020 just over an hour ago.
- 31 Dec 2019 1:42 PM GMT
Here are some photographs from the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Sydney.
- 31 Dec 2019 1:37 PM GMT
Celebrations are well under way in Edinburgh where people have already held a torchlit procession along the city's Royal Mile ahead of the fireworks display on New Year's Eve
- 31 Dec 2019 1:18 PM GMT
In Auckland, half a ton of fireworks burst from the Sky Tower above the city centre.
#WATCH New Zealand: #NewYear celebrated in Auckland; visuals from Sky Tower. pic.twitter.com/8EMqdYBwyz— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2019
- 31 Dec 2019 1:17 PM GMT
Auckland has rung in the New Year