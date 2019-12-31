Live Updates: New Year 2020 Celebrations Usher in new decade

As countries around the globe are preparing to ring in New Year, let's have a sneak peak of key points

1. Samoa and Christmas Island the first to welcome new decade at 10am UK time

2. Auckland in New Zealand was the first major city to see in 2020

3. Around 12,000 fireworks set to light up London's sky at midnight

4. More than a million people have descended on Sydney Harbour for the traditional fireworks display.

Stay tuned with us as we try to bring in the updates from around the globe as they happen