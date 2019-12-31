Trending :
Live Updates: New Year 2020 Celebrations Usher in new decade

Live Updates: New Year 2020 Celebrations Usher in new decade
Samoa and Christmas Island the first to welcome new decade at 10am UK timeAuckland in New Zealand was the first major city to see in 2020

Live Updates

  • 31 Dec 2019 2:09 PM GMT

    Back in Hyderabad, Hyderabad Metro Rail Timings will be extended to till 0100Hrs tonigh. The last train departs from terminal station at 0100Hrs

  • 31 Dec 2019 2:02 PM GMT

    Hong Kong cancelled its popular New Year's Eve fireworks due to security concerns with continuing anti-government protests.

  • 31 Dec 2019 1:47 PM GMT

    Here are some photographs from the new year celebrations in Auckland, New Zealand, which welcomed the dawn of 2020 just over an hour ago.

    Auckland Celebrates New Year’s Eve 2019. Photograph: Steve Thomson/Getty Images for ATEED

    New Zealanders celebrate New Year’s Eve. Photograph: Dave Rowland/Getty Images


  • 31 Dec 2019 1:42 PM GMT

    Here are some photographs from the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Sydney.



  • 31 Dec 2019 1:37 PM GMT

    Celebrations are well under way in Edinburgh where people have already held a torchlit procession along the city's Royal Mile ahead of the fireworks display on New Year's Eve


  • 31 Dec 2019 1:18 PM GMT

    In Auckland, half a ton of fireworks burst from the Sky Tower above the city centre.

     

  • 31 Dec 2019 1:17 PM GMT

    Auckland has rung in the New Year 


